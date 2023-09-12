Why did NCT U's Baggy Jeans get added to CSAT's banned songs list? Addictive nature calls for hilarious block

NCT U's new song called Baggy Jeans has been added to the potential list of CSAT-banned songs in South Korea. CSAT, which stands for College Scholastic Ability Test, is a highly competitive standardized test taken by students to enter various universities and colleges in South Korea. Due to the song's immaculate popularity on social media because of its addictive music and dance challenges, this step has been taken.

NCT U’s Baggy Jeans is now declared a CSAT-banned song

NCT U is a sub-unit of the K-pop boy group NCT under SM Entertainment. Baggy Jeans is the title track from NCT's recently released fourth studio album titled Golden Age. The song is given by the sub-unit of NCT called NCT U. This sub-unit does not have a fixed lineup, the members keep changing based on the song's concept. Baggy Jeans is a hip-hop dance song that expresses a certain confidence that no one can imitate the style. It's a fun-to-watch performance with an addicting kind of music that one can never get enough of. Since its release, Baggy Jeans has been getting positive enthusiastic reactions from netizens. Dance challenges based on Baggy Jeans are being posted on global video platforms like TikTok. Not only that, Baggy Jeans has been gaining popularity due to pronunciation similarities between the song's title and Twenty-Five Twenty-one's male lead Baek Yi Jin's name giving a humorous touch to the promotions of the song.

About NCT' Golden Age album

The fourth studio Golden Age album by NCT was released on August 28, 2023. The album has a total of ten tracks. Baggy Jeans is one of the title tracks in which NCT members Taeyong, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun, and Mark have participated. The title track is currently a hot topic among South Korean netizens. The album has been performing well on music charts ranking #1 on domestic charts, music broadcasts as well, and on the worldwide iTunes album chart. The dance practice video for Baggy Jeans was filmed at the NCT's full group concert NCT NATION - To The World venue in Japan.

