Why did NMIXX’s Sullyoon break into tears at the group’s recent fansign? Find out

Girl group NMIXX recently held a fan event where the group members had a good time with their fans. The said fan sign was organized just last week on April 21. Following the fan sign, multiple glimpses and edits of NMIXX surfaced over various social media platforms. In one such glimpse, NMIXX member Sullyoon can be seen bursting into tears shortly after the conclusion of her interaction with a male fan. The said video was uploaded on Twitter under the handle @chikoria_ whose revelation made fans furious.

Why did NMIXX’s Sullyoon break into tears at the group’s fan sign?

The video starts off with an interaction between Sullyoon and a male fan. According to the netizen who posted the video, the male fan was heard asking Sullyoon to explain why she did not look into his camera. The said video doesn’t make the conversation, according to the netizen. However, people in the front row of the fan sign could clearly overhear the conversation between Sullyoon and the male fan.

The video then shows that even after the male fan moved to interact with the next member, Sullyoon appears to be visibly overwhelmed. Despite initially trying to compose herself for her upcoming fan interaction, Sullyoon can be seen eventually breaking into tears. The uploader of the video also criticised the male fan for his behaviour for his actions not only upset the idol but also detracted from the experience of other NMIXX fans who had attended the event.

In the said revelation, netizen @chikoria_ stated, ‘Due to the unfortunate events that transpired, we as fans have been striving to maintain a positive and lighthearted atmosphere. Why would you force her to explain herself, suppress her tears, and ultimately break down in front of another fan? Your actions have caused her to cry, and have negatively impacted numerous people's experiences.’

Male fan’s reactions to backlash from netizens

Shortly after the video went viral, the fan in the video took to his social media and revealed that the video reveals the incident only partially since he too was crying shortly after his interaction with Sullyoon. In the following explanations, the fan revealed that the fan only plans on supporting Sullyoon and that while he did ask her to explain why she did not look into his camera, he felt bad for bringing any bad energy to the event. Following severe backlash from a large number of netizens, the male fan switched his account status to private and stopped engaging in related interactions ever since.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did JYP Entertainment edit NMIXX’s Young, Dumb, Stupid MV? Find out