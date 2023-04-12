Why did Ravi try to evade military service at first? Ex-VIXX member reveals in letter

VIXX's management agency Jellyfish Entertainment released an official statement on April 11 wherein it was revealed that rapper Ravi would be officially parting ways with the group. This comes after Ravi went under investigation for violating South Korea’s Military Service Act. The investigation for the aforementioned began earlier this year when a group of brokers who reportedly help idols evade military service revealed that a fairly popular idol was one of their clients. The said idol was later alleged to be former VIXX member Ravi. Early in March, Ravi reportedly admitted to the charges of participating in military-related corruption. The case is still ongoing with the prosecution demanding a 2-year prison sentence for Ravi.

Ravi’s letter

Ravi started the letter with an apology addressed to essentially anyone and everyone that had to suffer or was hurt by his actions. Furthermore, Ravi revealed that he had initially been judged for social service owing to a pre-existing illness however, shortly after, he could no longer postpone his service. Since he was the only artist in his agency who was generating profits and was simultaneously having difficulty with managing the finances of the contracts delayed due to COVID-19, the artist claims that it became imperative for him to delay his service further to avoid cancellation of contracts and thereby end up paying the cancellation fees.

The aforementioned then resulted in a foolish decision, revealed Ravi. He then went on to add that after solving concerns surrounding his company and the said contracts, he applied for social service and embarked on his military commitment in October last year. Ravi then apologised to patients with epilepsy as well as their families for hurting them with his irrational behaviour. He then also apologised to everyone who was sincerely fulfilling their military obligations. Ravi then shifted the focus of his apology towards his fans. He apologised to his fans who had long been his source of support and with whom he had had some cherishable interactions. Ravi also revealed how he aspired to make his mark evident as an artist but was embarrassingly entwined in this situation today.

Ravi concludingly added that he hoped fellow group members wouldn’t have to suffer because of his actions. He also added how he wanted to be accounted for what he has done and that he would accept all the criticism so that it would make him a better person.

