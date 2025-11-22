Why did RM say it’s time to disband BTS? Know truth behind hilarious livestream exchange with Jimin

Jimin and RM spoke about ‘disbanding’ the group as their livestream took some time to load the number of viewers watching it. On November 21, a post-practice interaction session with the BTS members’ fans turned into horror for them as they heard the two singers joke about wrapping up their group activities. However, many saw it as their complete trust in the team that they could joke about such a serious matter so easily.

BTS’ Jimin and RM poke fun at the lack of views during the livestream

Right as the livestream began, the two did some gang signs and fist bumps, until they realized the session had just one person watching them.

“Only 1 person joined,” said Jimin, lying on the floor in disbelief. RM was comparatively calmer than the younger member, adding that it usually takes some time for the viewer count to load. Former agreed, remarking, “The network doesn't really work here, but there's really just 1 viewer,” unable to believe the situation.

Continuing with the joke, the leader decided to take it further, “Let's call it quits on our team. Time to disband?” Jimin could not actually believe what he had just heard, “What do you mean, time to disband?” breaking into another fit of laughter and pushing him away. “Because there's no one to watch us now [so we must disband],” wrapped up RM.

Soon after, Jin commented on how they turned on the livestream right as he left. The duo confirmed that they had indeed been performing some of their old songs and practising with the oldest member just before. Later, they spoke about how well their album was coming along, including how they were scared.

The 31-year-old revealed that he was surprised by how good the younger one sounded on their new music while Jimin kept praising V’s vocals. Previously, during an interview, Jin also shed light on the creation process of their album. While the members worked hard in Los Angeles, he was on a solo tour, but joining them later to check out the songs, he was taken aback by their level of completion and artistic ability.



