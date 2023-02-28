Why did Squid Game star Lee Byung Hun face a fine by National Tax Service?

Actor Lee Byung Hun was reported to have been charged by the National Tax Service after conducting a special tax audit on the artist and his agency. Lee Byung Hun who is associated with BH Entertainment was suspected of tax evasion and now the company has released an official statement clarifying the allegations and setting the record straight.

According to media reports an irregular (special) tax audit had taken place on Lee Byung Hun and his agency BH Entertainment in September of last year giving rise to tax evasion rumours. However, on February 28, the agency has come forward with clarifications about being fined hundreds of millions of KRW regarding this issue and clearing the name of their artist.

BH Entertainment’s response

The company has responded sternly with a statement saying that while it is true that tax was collected by the National Tax Service, there has been no tax evasion. They said that actor ‘Lee Byung Hun has not had one shameful incident regarding taxes in the past 30 years.’ Clarifying details of the collected tax, BH Entertainment let the public know that the additional fees collected by the tax service were due to an issue created by giving bonuses to their employees which were put under company expenses as well as regarding money set aside for other reasons.

About Lee Byung Hun

Born on July 12, 1970, Lee Byung Hun debuted at the age of 21 and continued doing smaller roles until he was praised for his acting in Park Chan Wook's ‘Joint Security Area’ for which he is talked about even today. Ever since, the actor has received multiple accolades and has been acclaimed for his acting on countless occasions. Some of his most popular and recent appearances include the series ‘Mr. Sunshine’, ‘Our Blues’ and ‘Squid Game’ as well as the film, ‘Emergency Declaration’. His all-time popular movies include ‘A Bittersweet Life’, ‘The Good, the Bad, the Weird’ and ‘Inside Men’. Lee Byung Hun married actress Lee Min Jung in 2013 and the two have a son who was born in March 2015.