Why did The Glory star Cha Joo Young thank SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan?

‘The Glory’ star Cha Joo Young recently did an interview with a popular South Korean magazine. In the interview when asked about her participation in the BSS' ‘Fighting’ challenge, Cha Joo Youn revealed that the collaboration was absolutely unexpected. She also added that it took a lot of courage to say yes to and do the challenge. As part of the promotion of the album by SEVENTEEN’s unit BSS, the group had asked various artists to join them in the ‘fighting’ challenge.

BSS ‘Fighting’ challenge

On a similar occasion when the boys ran into ‘The Glory’ star Cha Joo Young, they couldn’t help but ask her to do the same. The video of the aforementioned collaboration was noticed by many and quickly went viral. In the said interview, Cha Joo Young revealed that she had made it to the venue to receive an award but ended up doing the challenge on the spot. She then revealed that it took her a lot of courage to do so since she was really nervous. She however was thankful to SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan.

Cha Joo Young

Cha Joo Young was recently seen in Song Hye Kyo starrer Netflix thriller ‘The Glory’. She played the role of a flight attendant with a history of high-school bullying. Her character had a variety of shades and the ame was brilliantly delivered by her. ‘The Glory’ was first released last year. The show narrates the tale of Moon Dong Eun, a victim of high-school bullying. The show goes back-and-forth between glimpses of Moon Dong Eun getting bullied by a group of privileged classmates and the present. As opposed to their late teens, the affluent group finds itself at the mercy of Moon Dong Eun’s gripping plan of revenge.

‘The Glory’ stars ‘Descendants of the Sun’ fame Song Hye Kyo. Song Hye Kyo plays the role of the older Moon Dong Eun who makes a daunting comeback to the lives of her high-school bullies after almost two decades. As opposed to her high-school years, Moon Dong Eun is not helpless anymore. She has means and she is not alone. The show was a massive commercial and critical success. It recently made it to Netflix's top 10 shows in 89 countries across the world!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Glory makes it to Netflix’s top 10 in 89 countries across the world, ranks 2nd in India, 1st in Japan