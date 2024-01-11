KWK 8: Why did Zeenat Aman never work with Rishi Kapoor after Hum Kisise Kum Naheen? Veteran actress REVEALS

The twelfth episode of Koffee With Karan 8 was graced by veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor. They discussed a lot of topics and made the episode a real golden one. During the episode, Zeenat Aman opened up about working one time with Neetu Ji's late husband Rishi Kapoor, and also shared the reason why they never worked again. The reason will make you go rolling out laughing on the floor.

Zeenat Aman has hilarious reason for not working with Rishi Kapoor after Hum Kisise Kum Naheen

Zeenat Aman had a special appearance in Rishi Kapoor starrer Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. The film was released in 1977. During the Koffee With Karan 8 episode, Zeenat Ji opened up about her one scene with the late actor and shared the fun reason behind not working with him again after that film.

The veteran actress shared, "It was so cute. Because we had this scene on a couch." Cutting her mid-sentence, Neetu Ji added, "You know why because she was very tall and they had to do a qawwali."

Zeenat Aman further added, "There was a scene before the qawwali which is a romantic scene and when I sit upright I have a tall torso and when he sits he was like a good six inches lower than me and so they popped him up with a few cushions and I don't think that he was happy with that at all."

When Karan Johar asked if that was the reason why they never worked again, Zeenat Ji said, "I don't know, maybe."

Speaking about Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor shared that Rishi Kapoor opened up and showed his love during his last stage in New York.

The veteran actress shared, "New York was really sad, but we had the best year, I had the best year of my life. Because you know Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor) is a very loving person. He had a lot of love in him. But there was something he never really showed his love. He always kept his distance and bullying people, not show his love. Especially with me and my children, he was like a big thing. Respect and all and with that he lost out on a lot with his children. He was never a friend to them."

She further added, "But that year, he opened up. He showed love, went towards me also he was so lovely. We had the best time."

Meanwhile, the new episode of Koffee With Karan 8 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

