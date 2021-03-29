Why do fans think BTS' Jungkook is dating BLACKPINK's Lisa?

Here's a takedown on why fans ship the two talented k-pop stars together. Read on to find out.

Let me put out a disclaimer before you proceed to belt out stones outside my house. "Points mentioned in the article are purely theories/opinions and don't validate or verify any factual information. Please read the article thoroughly and carefully, before forming an opinion. Thank you." I'm a fan, who casually enjoys K-pop music and shares my opinion, only when I have thought it through.

I joined the world of K-pop a couple of years back and fell in love with this beautiful, inclusive community. However, I was quick to notice that K-pop stars are extremely private and shy away from speaking about their personal lives. I soon realised it wasn't even about privacy, it was to appease fans and to maintain the persona of 'boyfriend/girlfriend' tag towards them. I am all for privacy, but I soon realised that 'selling an idol as your ideal type' is a scary phenomenon, especially when there are so many young and impressionable fans in the fandom.

Early in my K-pop stanning days, I was introduced to 'Lizkook' aka BLACKPINK's maknae Lisa and BTS' maknae Jungkook. I came across numerous fan videos and theories regarding their personal lives. My Instagram and Youtube were filled with 'ships', 'theories', 'interactions' between them. I was shocked, the edits are so good and scarily real-looking, that a non-fan might actually think they are real!

I tried to delve deeper into this popular k-pop ship and here's why fans' think Lizkook are the real deal -

1. Star Maknae

Jungkook and Lisa are maknaes of their respective groups and have quite a few qualities in common too. For instance, they are the centres of their group and talented performers. Both the stars have a go-getter, fierce attitude on stage and off-stage, they are both cute and adorable.

2. 97 liners

Both of them are 97-liners and have a common friend circle, they must have hung out in a group together or must be part of a group chat. That is enough to fuel the speculation of a romantic rendezvous between the two young stars.

3. Power Couple theory

Remember, how in school we would pair two people together because we perceive them to be 'perfect for each other?' This is why fans' pair up Jungkook and Lisa together too. Both of them are the beloved maknaes of the two most popular groups in the world, they give off the power-couple vibe and hence, people like pairing them together.

4. Fans assume they know it all

Now, this isn't for ARMY or BLINKS, but a k-pop fandom trait where fans assume they know everything about their favourite idols and conveniently put things in the context that suits them. That isn't true, just because two idols wear similar clothes, or smile at one another, doesn't equal to them dating at all!

Finally, to conclude this, NO, Jungkook and Lisa aren't confirmed to be dating in public. Them making eye contact, wearing similar clothing or being part of the same friend circle, does not equal to them being in a relationship or romantically involved with one another. We aren't aware of either of their personal lives and cannot claim ourselves as experts either. Only if a k-pop idol confesses on a public forum, should we take their word, else, we must resign to being their true fans and that's how it should be!

