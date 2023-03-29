Why do we love Business Proposal heartthrob Ahn Hyo Seop?

Korean origin who is best known for his role as Kang Tae Moo in ‘Business Proposal’. Born in Seoul, South Korea, Ahn Hyo Seop moved to Toronto, Canada at a very young age before finally returning to South Korea. In South Korea, Ahn Hyo Seop majored in International Business and shortly after, joined JYP Entertainment. Something about Ahn Hyo Seop that not many people are aware of is that he almost debuted as one of the members of GOT7. The reason behind the same is still unconfirmed.

Ahn Hyo Seop made his acting debut in 2015 by appearing in MBC’s fantasy romance ‘Splash Splash Love’. After appearing in several side roles, he finally got his first leading role in 2017. His roles in dramas like ‘Queen of the Ring’ and ‘My Father is Strange’ massively contributed to his status as an actor. His role in ‘Still 17’ further cemented his image as a promising artist. His role in the aforementioned drama rewarded him with ‘Best New Actor’ award. In 2019, he starred in ‘Abyss’ alongside Park Bo Young. Following the latter’s release, Ahn Hyo Seop was on his way to international stardom. His roles in ‘Dr. Romantic’ and ‘Business Proposal’ made him a global phenomenon. While the two roles were very different from each other, they both had an evident ring of charm to them.

Dr. Romantic (2020)

In Dr. Romantic, Ahn Hyo Seop can be seen playing the role of Dr. Seo Woo Jin. Seo Woo Jin has a history of trouble that keeps coming back to him and interferes with his present. When ostracized by fellow doctors, Seo Woo Jin is hired as a surgeon at Dol Dam Hospital. For anyone wondering why Ahn Hyo Seop managed to win hearts as a part of Dr. Romantic, there is more than one reason behind the same. For starters, it was his incredibly believable acting that made him just the right fit for the show’s lead. Secondly, everyone likes a troubled hero. The best part about watching a protagonist who has his share of flaws and struggles is that the viewers get to watch him navigate his way through all kinds of difficulties to end up victorious in the end.

Ahn Hyo Seop’s role in ‘Business Proposal’ was very different from the one in ‘Dr. Romantic 2’. As opposed to everyone’s favorite troubled hero, this time, Ahn Hyo Seop played the role of charming Chaebol and inevitably, nailed it. Besides his fabulous portrayal of a workaholic, slightly arrogant heir to a food company, his chemistry with co-star Kim Se Jeong was another factor that massively contributed to both the show’s popularity and his own. Chaebol K-dramas have ruled the hearts of international fans since the era of ‘Boys Over Flowers’. ‘Business Proposal’ was yet another, very important addition to the same. Additionally, Ahn Hyo Seop’s role in ‘Business Proposal’ made him another viewer-favorite Chaebol.

