Why does Byeon Woo Seok not read fan comments anymore? Lovely Runner star's shocking response will warm your heart

Actor Byeon Woo Seok skyrocketed to fame with the popular K-Drama Lovely Runner, attracting a multitude of new fans. However, in a recent interview, he revealed a surprising admission: he's unable to bring himself to read comments from fans.

Byeon Woo Seok reveals why he can’t read fan comments

In a recent interview, Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok opened up about his struggle with reading comments from fans. Once an avid reader, he now finds himself hesitant due to the impact these comments have on him.

He mentioned being someone who regularly reads comments. Once, when his company uploaded a video, he scrolled through the comments, finding them overwhelmingly positive. However, this flood of positivity left him feeling pressured to improve further. Many fans expressed how his character, Sun Jae, brought them happiness during tough times. Despite writing posts on his fan cafe, he confessed to being unable to bring himself to read the comments.

He admitted that he felt on the verge of tears just thinking about reading them. Once, after uploading a post, he contemplated waiting until he felt more emotionally stable to read the comments. Even his manager advised against it, expressing concern that it might lead him to tears.

Advertisement

He further explained that he empathized deeply with how viewers must feel while watching the drama. He came to realize that Lovely Runner had brought comfort to many people. Reflecting on his own experiences as a person, not just as an actor, he acknowledged experiencing similar emotions deeply. When fans share their heartfelt experiences with him, he genuinely feels their sincerity. This realization reinforced his belief that being an actor is a profoundly rewarding and beautiful job.

He expressed that as actors, they have the ability to truly comfort and bring happiness to someone through their work, a concept he has pondered upon deeply. Recently, when he met the writer of the drama, they shared similar sentiments. Despite putting in considerable effort to perform well before Lovely Runner, he finds himself reflecting on these thoughts more frequently these days.

Byeon Woo Seok and his co-star Kim Hye Yoon frequently discussed the emotional impact of filming the drama. Given that Lovely Runner was a rollercoaster of emotions, it's natural that the actors felt particularly sensitive during filming. With their emotions heightened, it's no surprise that Byeon Woo Seok felt overwhelmed by the sudden outpouring of immense love from fans.

Advertisement

More about Lovely Runner

Following the success of Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok’s drama, attention has shifted to the Lovely Runner OST album, which is gaining significant traction on its own. On June 5, CJ ENM announced that pre-order sales for the album had shattered records, making it the most pre-ordered Korean OST album to date. This achievement underscores the remarkable popularity of the series.

CJ ENM highlighted that the pre-order quantity surpassed initial production volume estimates by a significant margin. However, specific sales figures have not been disclosed as of yet. The OST album comprises a total of 54 tracks, including six songs performed by the drama's boy band, ECLIPSE, along with 38 instrumental scores. Additionally, the album features 10 vocal tracks by various artists such as ATEEZ’s Jongho and N.Flying, among others, all of whom contributed to the series' appeal.

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok becomes real-life Ryu Sun Jae as hoards of crowd welcome Lovely Runner star at airport; Watch