Why does IU think BTS’ SUGA is a King? Read to know more

IU, one of the most popular solo artists in the Korean music industry, has recently taken to her Instagram story to express her admiration for BTS member SUGA, also known as Agust D. In a post featuring the recent song release by SUGA which she is a part of, and praised his musical abilities.

IU's Instagram Story

On her Instagram story, IU shared a screenshot of SUGA's song ‘People Pt. 2’ the pre-release song of his most awaited solo album D-Day. In the story, she posted a song along with a SUGA gif character. In another post, IU shared a photo of the same song captioning it “Agust D’s People Pt. 2. Participated in featuring, I can hear it now.”

IU and SUGA's Friendship

IU and SUGA have been friends from the same industry for several years now, and have even collaborated on a song together. In 2020, IU released the track ‘Eight,’ which was produced by SUGA. He even featured in the song and it was a massive hit in Korea and internationally. The song features SUGA's rap verses and has been praised for its emotional depth and relatable lyrics.

About IU and SUGA

Lee Ji Eun, better known as IU, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress. On September 18, 2008, IU made her ‘Mnet M! Countdown’ debut with her debut single ‘Lost Child.’ However, she did not achieve mainstream popularity until December 2010, when she rose to prominence with her hit song ‘Good Day,’ earning her the moniker ‘Nation's Little Sister.’ With her consistent top-charting success, as well as her heavy involvement in composing, lyric writing, and album production, she has built a formidable reputation as the ‘Music Queen/Goddess’ over the years.

SUGA, also known as Agust D, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer. Prior to his debut with BTS, he was an underground rapper known as ‘Gloss.’ Yoongi decided to become a rapper after hearing Epik High's ‘Fly.’ He is the lead rapper of the South Korean boy group BTS. He made his debut as a member of BTS on Mnet's M! on June 13, 2013. Countdown begins with ‘No More Dream,’ a song from their debut single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool.’ SUGA has songwriting and production credits on over 100 songs, according to the Korea Music Copyright Association, including Suran's ‘Wine,’ which peaked at number two on the Gaon Music Chart and won Best R&B at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

IU's recent Instagram story has shed light on her admiration for BTS' SUGA and his musical talents. Their friendship and collaboration on the hit song 'People Pt. 2’ only adds to the excitement of fans who appreciate their work. Fans of both artists can't wait to see what they have in store for the future.

Advertisement