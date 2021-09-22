Why has the BTS ARMY CANCELLED ‘The Late Late Show’ host James Corden? Find out

BTS were in attendance at the 76th United Nations General Assembly where the seven members gave an inspiring speech about the youth in their native language and performed ‘Permission to Dance’. On September 20, James Corden spoke about the same on his talk show calling it ‘unusual’ and BTS’ fans ‘15-year-old girls’ infuriating them.

BTS and their fans are super protective when it comes to each other and they have every reason to. The two have hyped the other at every occasion and are thankful for each other’s existence. So when the fans felt like a third party was downplaying the massive achievements made by the South Korean group, they decided to ‘cancel’ the said person.

James Corden’s comments over BTS’ appearance at the United Nations General Assembly on his American late night talk show ‘The Late Late Show’ were posted on Twitter. He said, “The United Nations General Assembly kicked off this morning in New York City, and it started with some pretty unusual visitors. BTS were there. BTS visited the UN. Although lots of people are saying why are BTS there, the world leaders have no choice but to take BTS seriously. BTS has one of the largest ARMY on the planet earth. Historic moment. It actually marks the first time that 15 year old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary General António Guterres.”

Apart from the stereotyping of the fans’ age and gender, calling them the reason why world leaders ‘need to take BTS seriously’ has not sat well with the fans. The talk show has since deleted the video from all their platforms and fans are hoping an apology is on the way.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS and Megan Thee Stallion finally meet and the boys gift THIS to the American rapper

What are your views on this? Share with us below.