‘Why Her?’ ends with personal best ratings; Seo Hyun Jin & Hwang In Yeop share parting thoughts

On July 23, SBS’ ‘Why Her?’ drew to a close. According to Nielsen Korea, the mystery romance drama recorded an average nationwide rating of 10.7 percent with its final episode. With this, the series set a new record for itself, by recording the highest viewership ratings of its run with its finale.

Following the finale, the lead stars of the series, Seo Hyun Jin and Hwang In Yeop shared a few thoughts about their experience working on ‘Why Her?’ and more. Upon being asked about the series drawing to a close, Seo Hyun Jin, who played Oh Soo Jae, commented, “As this was a project that took a long time to film and one that took my focus in various ways, it’s a pity that it feels like we reached the finale too fast. Thank you so much for watching till the end.”

The actress also shared a message for the viewers, saying that she believed that the moment she left the set, the drama became not hers, but the viewers’. Seo Hyun Jin shared, “I hope that you had a happy time watching and I hope you’ll always be in good health. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, actor Hwang In Yeop, who took on the role of Gong Chan, shared, “Thank you for watching the drama ‘Why Her?’ all this time. [I believe] it was truly a happy and precious time [for me] to be able to live as Gong Chan from last year’s fall until this year’s summer.”

