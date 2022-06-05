Why Her? Ep 1 & 2 Review: Hwang In Yeop is drawn to Seo Hyun Jin’s enigmatic personality; Tune In for Two?

Finally, ‘Why Her?’ is here and the first two episodes have already set the pace of the story very well so let’s take a look at some moments that stood out in the drama:-

Warning: Mention of sexual assault, murder. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Following review will contain spoilers.

Episode 1 shows Seo Hyun Jin as the cold and successful attorney of TK Firm, Oh Soo Jae. From minute 1 Seo Hyun Jin steals the attention with her calculative gaze and impressive one-liners. She doesn’t pretend to be a lawyer out to fight injustice and instead does her job extremely well, which her male co-workers and seniors don’t like as she became an attorney despite having just a high school diploma. The chairman of TK Law Firm is Choi Tae Kook (Huh Jun Ho), a man with a twisted way of thinking and does all the dirty work for the powerful people in South Korea, which allowed him to be the owner of the best law firm in the country.

Oh Soo Jae finds herself in a terrible situation when the woman she coaxed into taking back her lawsuit against her secret boyfriend Ahn Kang Hoon, was found dead in front of her. The results were unsatisfying as she had to back out of her new promotion as a CEO and was basically exiled to become a law school professor till the scandal dies down. Here, she finally meets Gong Chan (Hwang In Yeop), Choi Yoon Sang (Bae In Hyuk) and a few others. Her enamouring personality and ‘couldn’t-care-less’ attitude was definitely heart fluttering!

Episode 2 showed Oh Soo Jae, determined as ever to take down her boss & mentor Choi Tae Kook and the other people who tried to take her down. This episode begins with the students quitting her class (except Gong Chan & Choi Yoon Sang) because they didn’t like her style of teaching but a little coaxing brought all the students running to her class again. Further, Oh Soo Jae with the help of her team, threatened Lee In Soo (Jo Young In) and Han Sung Beom (Lee Kyoung Young) about their anomalies. She also told Choi Tae Guk that the two high-ranking officials tried to bribe her to save their names in public, which alarmed Choi Tae Guk.

A serious accusation was put on Professor Seo Joon Myung by one of Oh Soo Jae’s students, of sexual assault but nobody believed her, even her classmate who witnessed the incident backed out. Gong Chan, Choi Yoon Sang, and Jo Gang Ja (Kim Jae Hwa) believed in her and formed an alliance to prove her innocence. While Gong Chan and Nam Se Ryeon reached out to Oh Soo Jae for help, she initially refused but after a talk with Gong Chan, she changed her mind and helped them out in the last minute with evidence of Seo Joon Myung also assaulting her, which proved his crime and helped Nam Se Ryeon receive justice.

The episode ended with Gong Chan confessing his feelings to Oh Soo Jae, which flustered her but she was still unaware of their history, which he seems to want to keep under wraps so who knows how this relationship will progress.

