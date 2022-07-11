Why Her? Ep 11 & 12 Review: Seo Hyun Jin finds out the truth about Hwang In Yeop’s painful past

Episode 11 begins with Gong Chan (Hwang In Yeop) finding that a skeleton has been discovered at the construction site of Hansu Bio. He rushes to the grave of Jun Na Jung, his step-sister, to look for the bracelet she made for her family as a souvenir before she was killed. At the same time, Oh Soo Jae (Seo Hyun Jin) discovers Gong Chan’s secret room and finally learns that Chan is Kim Dong Goo, the guy she failed to help ten years ago.

She leaves Chan’s house with determination and looks up to Na Jung’s mother – Ji Soon Ok. She recalls that Soon Ok is the same woman who came to the Legal Clinic Center for a case and lashed out at Chan. Oh Soo Jae realizes that she had not been there for Chan when he needed her the most, and breaks down in her car.

Gong Chan later talks to Noh Byung Cheol, who was the real culprit of his sister’s murder but he believes that Noh Byung Cheol isn’t the real culprit, that there is someone behind the crime. Gong Chan leaves to arrive at the Legal Clinic and Soon Ok is upset that she confused Chan to be Kim Dong Goo. Gang Ja overhears their conversation where Chan confesses that he is Kim Dong Goo but Song Ok is delusional and claims that her daughter Na Jung is alive. She panics and a flustered Chan leaves the law school. Gang Ja, Se Ryun, and Chun Poong have Soon Ok and her friends leave as they discuss how Chan is related to the murder of Na Jung.

Gong Chan rushes to Ji Soon Ok’s house to find her DNA and ends up finding a ball of her hair in her trash. At the hospital, Hansu Bio representatives discuss how being toppled by one of the victim’s relatives was good press for Director Han who is now resting in the hospital. He asks Soo Jae to work a deal with the victim’s relatives as he recovers.

Soo Jae meets up with Soo Jung and convinces her to take the money from Hansu Bio now that her son is recovering from the accident. She states that this is the best deal she could bargain for and promises that her son will be better soon. Soo Jung is taken back into police custody as she departs, thanking Soo Jae.

Choi Tae Kook states that this decision is made due to the accident at the Hansu Bio construction site that would have affected him adversely. Tae Kook promises In Soo that his ratings will continue to soar and the assemblyman gets cheered on by his party members.

In his car, Tae Kook and Soo Jae talk about how he always does everything to benefit his goals. He asks Soo Jae to quickly wind up the Hansu Bio deal and marry Joo Wan. Soo Jae is infuriated by Tae Kook’s audacity and leaves his car. She knocks on his window and lets him know that just like himself, she never does anything to benefit others unless she wishes to do it. She promises that she will never become someone else’s person. Yoon Sang and Song Mi Rim appear at the police station and see Chan having a fight with the police where he confirms he indeed is Kim Dong Goo.

Oh Soo Jae goes down memory lane as she recalls her investigation during Kim Dong Goo’s case. Soo Jae talks to Baek Jin Ki about the case who had asked her to let go of defending Dong Goo. Jin Ki uses Soo Jae’s family against her and states that Tae Kook was soon going to open a law firm and would guarantee her a job there if she would let go of the case against Dong Goo. She forfeits the case to help save his mother and brothers from jail time which eventually put Chan in jail for something he did not do. Present day, she blames herself for what she did to Chan in the past and sobs.

Episode 12 begins with Choi Yoon Sang knowing the whole truth about the case, including Oh Soo Jae’s mistake. The following day, Choi Yun-sang informed Gong Chan of his findings and summoned Seo Jun Myung to Oh Soo Jae’s class in an effort to sabotage their friendship. However, the flow did not develop as he had hoped. Choi Yoon Sang went to Gong Chan separately and stated, “You cheated on her, and she abandoned you.”

Gong Chan, however, supported her decision, saying that if she did it for her family, then she did the right thing as he would have done the exact same thing. He continued by saying, “You have no idea what it is like to not have a single person on your side. My own father never believed me. But she did, she was the only one who said those words to me. That is the only reason I’m here today.”

Oh Soo Jae and Gong Chan, discovered the entire truth that Baek Jin Ki and Yoon Se Pil had been trying to conceal. The fiancee of Yoon Se Pil and Baek Jin Ki’s daughter, Kang Eun Seo, was abducted and raped by the three sons of Choi Tae Kook, Assemblyman In Soo and Chairman Han Seung Beom when she was at a club on the day of the incident.

At the end of the episode, Baek Jin Ki explained to Gong Chan that he was not the guilty party, which astonished Gong Chan. “The chance to fix it was already passed up ten years ago. I will never support you in anything, “and furiously departed the room. “Do you think it doesn’t matter what happens to the innocent client’s life for that lengthy period of time,” exclaimed Oh Soo Jae in a rage.

ALSO READ: Krystal and Ryu Jun Yeol enjoy time at Wimbledon Finals alongside Andrew Garfield, Tom Cruise & Tom Hiddleston

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the episodes? Let us know in the comments below.