Why Her? Ep 13 & 14 Review: Seo Hyun Jin’s world crumbles as Huh Joon Ho exposes his well-kept secret

Episode 13 begins with Oh Soo Jae (Seo Hyun Jin) confronting Director Baek for his mistakes and his countless excuses. She walks away after promising to bring justice to Kim Dong Goo/ Gong Chan (Hwang In Yeop). On the other hand, Choi Yoon Sang (Bae In Hyuk) calls Oh Soo Jae When Oh Soo Jae picked up the phone, she overheard Gong Chan and Choi Yoon Sang talking saying that Kim Dong Goo cheated Oh Soo Jae, and she abandoned him.

But Gong Chan stood his ground and understood her intentions behind her decision. This line made Oh Soo Jae cry her eyes out. At the end of the episode, tensions were high between Choi Tae Guk and Gong Chan. “Kim Dong Goo confessed, and there were no issues during the investigation and trial procedure,” Choi Tae Guk recalled during the fake trial. “Do you believe so,” he asked. Then Gong Chan declared, “I will find the offender,” adding, “I will discover the true offender who made Kim Dong Goo the offender and Roh Byung Chul the offender and even killed him.”

Episode 14 begins with Oh Soo Jae receiving the most unexpected news. Choi Tae Guk tells Oh Soo Jae not to dig up the incident that occurred 10 years ago. He knows she’s getting closer to the truth and throws a curveball, telling her she has a daughter. Turns out that Jae Yi is her daughter. Oh Soo Jae and Choi Ju Wan had slept together and she went to the U.S. to deliver the baby. Back then, CEO Choi lied to her and told her she had a stillbirth and hid the baby from her. He shows a paternity test that proves it.

When she finds out, she goes into shock mode and is unable to concentrate anymore. CEO Choi then diverts the conversations towards how she will never be able to find out what truly happened back then and that she should join his hands and climb up the ladder. She slapped Ju Wan later, who didn’t take it lightly.

Things go South at the end of the episode when Oh Soo Jae first reads the paternity test results and is now sure she’s her daughter. She plans to meet and dine with Gong Chan to tell him something important but Im Seung Yeon calls and tells her she’s lost Jae Yi. Jae Yi didn’t react well when her mother told her she’s leaving for the U.S. and that she has to stay with her father.

Oh Soo Jae finds her and makes her feel better about the situation. She takes the child back to her parents, Jae Yi gets excited seeing her parents across the road and decides to run towards them but a bus comes in her way and she meets with a terrible accident. In an instant, Oh Soo Jae lost her daughter again. The episode ends with a heavy note.

