Why Her Ep 15 & 16 Review: Seo Hyun Jin finally crashes Huh Joon Ho’s empire; Hwang In Yeop receives closure

Trigger Warning: Mention of suicide, self harm, sexual assault, etc.

Episode 15 begins with Oh Soo Jae (Seo Hyun Jin) breaking down after seeing her dead child and decides to take her own life but Gongchan (Hwang In Yeop) comes at the right time to save her. With new determination, she and her legal team worked hard to find evidence regarding the incident that took place 10 years ago.

At the disciplinary hearing (which was created and organized by Chairman Choi), Oh Soo Jae was berated for multiple incidents such as conducting a DNA test illegally, her behavior towards Park So Young and her relationship with Assemblyman Ahn. She takes a few minutes during recess and comes back strong. She immediately began stating the facts of the Park So Young and Hong Seok Pal case and she revealed a shocking fact- Park So Young and Chairman Choi were having an affair and he is her perpetrator.

Chairman Choi, who was watching this from the comfort of his home, was shocked at the unraveling of his long and twisted truth. Ha Il Gu, Chairman Choi's executive secretary, became a star witness and exposed everything he knew about the chairman. He confessed that Choi Tae Guk was the one who murdered Jun Na Jung, Gongchan's step-sister, and framed him as the suspect.

He was very apologetic for what he had done and took the opportunity to make a sincere apology to Gongchan. Choi Yoon Sang (Bae In Hyuk) chose to side with Oh Soo Jae and secretly gave all the evidence to her. As it was his only way to help her. In the end, Oh Soo Jae and her team won and Gong Chan was able to give justice for the death of his stepsister. His stepmother visited him after the trial ended and gave him a warm hug. She thanked Gong Chan for giving justice to her daughter Jun Na Jung.

Chairman Choi was guilty and scheduled to enter prison as his punishment. But before that, he visited his office for one last time and decided to call Oh Soo Jae one last time before he took his own life in the one place he thought he was safe. Oh Soo Jae went back to her teaching job but with a better outlook on life and her work, leaving her safe and happy.

But the best part was that Gongchan is now with Oh Soo Jae so Hwang In Yeop finally got the girl!

All in all, the drama had a satisfying ending and the villains of the story paid their dues.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has anxiety, is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

