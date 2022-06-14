‘Why Her?’ Episode 3&4 Review: Seo Hyun Jin has tricks up her sleeve; Relationship with Hwang In Yeop changes

Episode 3 shows Oh Soo Jae and her legal team works on clearing her name in the suicide case involving Park Soo Young and her little sister Park Ji Young protests against her. Professor Oh Soo Jae showed a video during her class, claiming to have discovered the woman in a rooftop garden before Park Soo Young fell and she discussed the criminal of assisting a suicide and questioned the law students if her acts were a crime of assisting a suicide.

We also get a peek into Oh Soo Jae’s family life consisting of her mean mother and insolent elder brothers. While she pretends as if she doesn’t care but it’s obvious it affects her as she leads a lonely private life. Later Park Ji Young was apprehended as a suspect in the murder of her older sister. Gong Chan was taken aback by this information and questioned Oh Soo Jae. The episode ended with them sharing a kiss, leaving themselves and the audience shocked.

Episode 4 begins with Park Ji Young’s case being investigated thoroughly by the Legal Clinic. Gong Chan discovered that Park So Young was pregnant before her death and requested that the paternity of her biological father and her fetus be confirmed. Park Ji Young, on the other hand, kept the paperwork hidden.

A video of Park So Young’s final moments in the rooftop garden was also retrieved by the legal clinic team. Oh Soo Jae used this video to request Park Ji Young’s release from the prosecution. Park Ji Young was released safely after a suspicious man was seen pushing Park So Young down in the footage.

Park Ji Young’s emergency arrest story was also revealed. Oh Soo Jae had planned everything. Park Ji Young was unexpectedly detained by Oh Soo Jae in order to identify the true perpetrator. Park Ji Young’s mother’s hospital bills were even paid for by Oh Soo Jae. Gong Chan apologized to Oh Soo Jae after Park Ji Young was released, saying he had misunderstood her.

On the other hand, at the end of the episode, When she reached her apartment, she found her door’s lock broken. She meticulously dialed Gong Chan’s number and told him her apartment’s address. After listening to Oh Soo Jae screaming, Gong Chan immediately heads off to help her.

