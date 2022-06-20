Why Her? Episode 5 & 6 Review: Seo Hyun Jin’s true motives unravel; Hwang In Yeop worries for her

The drama follows Oh Soo Jae (Seo Hyun Jin) who is a lawyer, talented enough to become the youngest partner at TK Law Firm. The law firm is widely considered as the best in South Korea. Oh Soo Jae is driven by her desire to win cases and also her self-righteous principles. She has lived her life to achieve success, but she gets involved in an unexpected case and she gets demoted to work as an adjunct professor at a law school. Let’s take a look at some moments :-

Gong Chan takes care of Oh Soo Jae

After the shocking end of episode 4, Gong Chan gets there just in time to see the assailant and a fight breaks out in which he gets smacked right to the ground. The guy runs off with the highly sensitive pen drive while Gong Chan finds her bloodied on the rooftop. As they rush to the hospital, she chooses to not report the incident and asks the police to not investigate anything and thanks Gong Chan by telling him to stop crossing lines when he shows her that he has moved the remaining files from her open home.

Han Ki Taek brings up Oh Soo Jae’s old wounds

As Oh Soo Jae figures out that Han Ki Taek too went to her place in order to steal the pen drive (but after Seok Pal), she gets an invitation to meet Choi Tae Kook. When she gets there for the meal, however, she meets Han Ki Taek who tells her to hand the pen drive over but she drags him right through the mud. However, she gets her wound salted as well when he brings up the fact that she had gone to the US to have her baby, which she had with Choi Joo Wan. Unfortunately, Choi Tae Kook sent her there based on the pretext of sending his son after her but ended up going against his word, of course. She had a stillbirth and Choi Joo Wan’s wedding news sent her self-harming.

Choi Tae Kook gets played by Oh Soo Jae

She doesn’t let Han Ki Taek’s words phase her and asks him to call Choi Tae Kook over. He lets her know that he knew what her intentions were all along but he let it slide because he knew her weakness that he helped cover up and used to control her. She shows him the paper company with her name on it which he used to launder money and in return for not exposing him, she asks for 70 billion won. Ofcourse, he was shaken by the exorbitant amount but her words made him shut up and agree with her, not without warning Han Ki Taek to keep his eye on her.

Oh Soo Jae lets down her guard around Gong Chan, leaving Choi Yoon Sang jealous

Oh Soo Jae initially felt uncomfortable around Gong Chan but soon let go of her inhibitions and enjoyed her time with him, which was seen by Choi Yoon Sang and he felt protective/jealous. As she brought the students on board, they left their conditions to work on the Park So Young case, Yoon Sang did the same, saying he doesn’t want her to be in a relationship with Gong Chan, leaving her confused. Lastly, Gong Chan came in but he said he wanted to help her unconditionally, leaving the viewers’ hearts fluttering as well! Later, after an eye-opening conversation with Choi Joo Wan’s soon-to-be ex-wife, she remembered her baby, which left her sobbing and thinking about revealing her past to Gong Chan, which confirmed that she did have strong feelings for him, no matter how much she tried to deny that.

Surprising ending of episode 6

Oh Soo Jae received a call from Hong Seok Pal. He confessed to killing Park So Young and told Oh Soo Jae to look for him. She followed what he told her and proceeded to the location. And it was there that she saw Hong Seok Pal’s car blow up and at the right time Gong Chan called her.

