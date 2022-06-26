Why Her? Episode 7&8 Review: Seo Hyun Jin finds herself in a fix; Hwang In Yeop & Bae In Hyuk help her out

‘Why Her?’ released new episodes starring Seo Hyun Jin, Hwang In Yeop, Bae In Hyuk and more so see the moments from the episodes :-

Choi Yoon Sang confronts Gong Chan

After Gong Chan takes care of Oh Soo Jae, he gets to the University where he gets confronted by Yoon Sang. He kept calling Gong Chan, overthinking about how ended up staying at Oh Soo Jae's place after the incident. They had an intense confrontation. On the other hand, Gong Chan was holding his anger not to make a scene. Meanwhile, their classmates, particularly the Legal Clinic squad, overheard their conversation and finally found out that Choi Yoon Sang is the son of the TK Law Firm Choi Tae Guk (Heo Jun Ho).

Oh Soo Jae gets arrested

Oh Soo Jae, who was busy working at the university, was arrested by the police. The officers explained that they were making an urgent arrest on charges of aiding in the suicide of Park So Young (Hong Ji Yoon) and Hong Seok Pal. Investigators then started questioning Soo Jae about whether she admitted to ordering Hong Seok Pal to kill Park So Young. Soo Jae couldn't speak when she heard the recording that the officers showed her. It was Hong Seok Pal's phone where he was caught saying, "I will meet Oh Soo Jae for the last time and will die in front of her." This didn't help Soo Jae and just made her depressed.

The team work hard to save her

In Episode 8, the team fought tooth and nail to find evidence for Oh Soo Jae and were able to secure the doctored files of Oh Soo Jae’s voice in Choi CEO’s secretary, Chief Ha’s office with the help of Yoon Sang and Gong Chan. Oh Soo Jae, meanwhile, spends time in the cell searching for the person who would gain from incriminating her.

Oh Soo Jae’s trial

Here, Oh Soo Jae was confronted by the judge, a person she had wronged before. Her lawyer and team did everything but before that CEO Han Gi Taek confessed to all the crimes, regretfully so, dismissing all charges against Oh Soo Jae. On the other hand, Yoon Sang joins his dad’s company as an intern and promises to provide any information to him about Oh Soo Jae, if need be. As she leaves, she comes across Gong Chan and they enjoy a warm embrace.

