Why Her? Episode 9 & 10 Review: Seo Hyun Jin & Hwang In Yeop fall in love; Huh Jun Ho devises new plan

Episode 9 shows a sweet scene of the main couple Oh Soo Jae and Gongchan sitting at the beach, taking in the beautiful sunrise as well as enjoying each other’s company. They also shared a sweet kiss, which was exactly what was needed after the previous dark episodes. Her natural smile showed up every time she talked to him which meant that she truly let her guard down around him, a rarity for her.

But before that, Choi Yoon Sang had announced that he was leaving the legal clinic and joined his father’s practice. It seems like he still cares for Oh Soo Jae and does things for her from time to time but he might turn sides soon on account of his raging jealousy.

Choi Tae Gook was particularly irritated by Oh Soo Jae’s plans to overthrow his perfectly placed game with Lee In Soo and Han Sung Beom. Meanwhile, Yoon Se Pil (Choi Young Joon) said to Oh Soo Jae that his dream of getting rid of Choi Tae Gook, Lee In Soo, and Han Sung Beom is finally about to happen.

Episode 10 shows a new side as Oh Soo Jae enjoys living with Gongchan and his brothers as they feed her well and does various funny antics from time to time which makes her feel loved and cared for. Gongchan gets closer to her and it shows in their little exchanges and eye contact which did not sit well with Choi Yoon Sang who tries to warn her by saying that her involvement with Gongchan has put him on the radar of his father, which alarms her but Gongchan doesn’t back down.

The end of the episode has a cliffhanger as Gongchan’s dark past comes unravelling when he comes across his stepmother and while she had dementia and poor eyesight, his voice triggered her memories, leaving her a mess and constantly accusing him of murdering her daughter. On the other hand, Oh Soo Jae happily calls him, thinking he is in his room but comes across a board of his past life, which has Choi Tae Gook but most importantly, her. Finally realising who he was, she was completely broken.

