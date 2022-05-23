‘Why Her?’ Poster OUT: Hwang In Yeop and Seo Hyun Jin are lost in each other’s eyes

On May 23rd, the SBS new Friday-Saturday drama 'Why Her?', which is scheduled to be aired on the 3rd of June, released a poster of two people, where the close eye contact between Oh Soo Jae (Seo Hyun Jin) and Gong Chan (Hwang In Yeop) creates excitement.

In the poster released on this day, the eyes of Oh Soo Jae and Gong Chan toward each other are faint and heartbreaking. Unlike before, the face with a gentle smile, the sense of distance between the two people, and the two hands holding each other raise the heart rate of the viewers. Following the main poster led by Gong Chan holding the hand of Oh Soo Jae, the curiosity about their narrative is amplified. Above all, the phrase 'the only person who believed in me' makes us guess why Oh Soo Jae has to accept Gong Chan as her fate. We look forward to the painful but fluttering, chilling but warm story they will write.

Seo Hyun Jin took on the role of 'Oh Soo Jae', a star lawyer who swallowed her regrets and became poisoned. She is the youngest partner lawyer at TK law firm and one of the top aces recognized by others. She has been running desperately for her perfect success. We anticipate Seo Hyun Jin's passionate performance that will unleash Oh Soo Jae, who hides an empty inner side stained with scars in her cold face.

Hwang In Yeop takes on the role of 'Gong Chan', a law school student who reaches out to Oh Soo Jae, who has fallen into the abyss. It seems like a life without curves, but it hides a painful past with a twisted fate. The exciting transformation of Hwang In Yeop, who will show off a special chemistry with Seo Hyun Jin, also raises expectations.

