‘Why Her’ star and UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk signals solo comeback with ‘5ight’ with teaser

On August 5th, Lee Jin Hyuk announced a full-fledged comeback by releasing a spoiler poster for his 5th mini album '5ight’ through the official social media handles. The intense noise and eye-catching red color in the spoiler poster drew attention, foretelling the charm of a reversal that has never been shown in this album. Jinhyuk Lee stared at the front with his charismatic eyes, harmonized with red and black colors, raising fans' expectations for a comeback.

With the song 'Work Work' released in October of last year, he was loved by the public by delightfully solving the love problems of the MZ Generation (The generation stuck between millennials and Gen Z), who faced realistic concerns, and attention is focused on what kind of charm he will capture women's hearts through this album.

In addition, Lee Jin Hyuk made a splash in the public eye by perfectly blending in the role of Nam Chun Poong, a freshman at Seojung University Law School, who is cheerful and dreamy in the SBS drama 'Why Her', which has recently ended successfully. Fans' expectations for the comeback of Lee Jin Hyuk, who is active as an 'all-rounder' across dramas and entertainment shows, are rising.

Lee Jin Hyuk is a South Korean singer, rapper and actor. He debuted as a member of South Korean boy band UP10TION in 2015. In 2019, he rose to fame after finishing 11th on ‘Produce X 101’. Lee Jin Hyuk debuted as a solo artist with the release of his first extended play, ‘S.O.L’, on November 4, 2019. He debuted as an actor on MBC's drama ‘Find Me in Your Memory’ as Jo Il Kwon.

Lee Jinhyuk’s 5th mini album ‘5ight’ will be released on August 29th.

