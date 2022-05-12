‘Why Her?’ Teaser OUT: Hwang In Yeop & Bae In Hyuk are mystified by ace lawyer Seo Hyun Jin

The first teaser video of ‘Why Her?’ released on May 12 overwhelms the attention with only the appearance of Oh Soo Jae (Seo Hyun Jin). She is equipped with her elegant visuals, understated charisma, and her perfect ability to become the 'first' female lawyer in Korea's top 10 law firm.

“To climb to the top, that is my dream, and I have almost fulfilled it.” In one word with a sense of leeway, a certain emptiness is felt. Where is the end of Oh Soo Jae's climb, and what awaits there? The bloodstains that covered Oh Soo Jae drew attention. On top of her shaking eyes, someone's angry voice, "You killed my sister!" In addition, Gong Chan (Hwang In Yeop) and Choi Tae Guk (Heo Jun Ho) are also interested in Oh Soo Jae, who is on the verge of falling from the climax to the abyss.

From the CEO of TK Law Firm, Choi Tae Guk, who promised career and success in the past, to Gong Chan, who confesses his affection, saying, "Why is this happening? What kind of world are you in?" Attention is paid to the relationship with the people who changed Oh Soo Jae's life. Oh Soo Jae, who was rejected by everyone as a representative lawyer candidate recognized by everyone, for a moment.

Law school student Gong Chan who reached out for her, Choi Tae Guk with an unknown poker face, and Choi Yoon Sang (Bae In Hyuk), who are confused among them, also stimulate curiosity. Above all, Oh Soo Jae's last cut with a smile, "Did you think you'd be my opponent?" gives a strong impact and explodes expectations for the first broadcast.

'Why Her?' will premiere on June 3 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

