Why Her’s Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chaeyeon in talks to lead the Korean remake of popular Chinese drama Go Ahead

As a result of South Korean media coverage on April 19th, actor Hwang In Yeop and group DIA member Jung Chaeyeon appear in the new drama 'Prefabricated Family' (tentative title/script Kim Si Young).

Prefabricated Family:

'Prefabricated Family' is based on the popular Chinese drama, 'Go Ahead'. Two men and a woman who do not share the same blood but spend their teenage years together, relying on each other while carrying the scars they received from their parents. It is a work that tells the story of family love, love, and friendship among those who have been reunited after 10 years. The original ‘Go Ahead' gained immense popularity when it was aired in China in 2020, and made actors Song Wi Ryong, Jang Shin Cheong, and Dam Song Eun rise to stardom. Since then, it has attracted the attention of our viewers and built a thick fan base, and has been aired in Korea as well. It is a work that proves its outstanding workmanship and box office performance. Here, the golden lineup is starting to build, starting with the fresh combination of Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chae Yeon.

Hwang In Yeop:

Hwang In Yeop debuted in 2018 and met the public through JTBC drama '18 Again', tvN ‘True Beauty', and SBS' Why Her? Also, on December 24th, he showed his debut season greeting, proving his popularity. Hwang In Yeop posted three photos on his Instagram previously. In the published photo, Hwang In Yeop leaned against a shelf in a fashion matching a gray tone coat with a blue knit cardigan. He boasted a sharp nose and jaw line and perfectly digested winter fashion, drawing attention.

Jung Chaeyeon:

Previously, actor Jung Chaeyeon, from the group DIA, said, "Death Note-jjang, L-jjang." She then added, "What are you talking about Kim Sung Cheol?" The photo released together this time shows Jeong Chae-yeon leaving a selfie with Kim Sung Cheol in the waiting room after going to see the musical 'Death Note'. Above all, the two of them are still close while working together in the KBS 2TV drama 'TO. JENNY', creating a sense of warmth.

