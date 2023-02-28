Why is actor Shin Jae Ha looking for his passport after latest Crash Course in Romance broadcast?

Actor Shin Jae Ha has been having a busy few weeks, what with being the centre of attention of the whole K-drama audience thanks to his two ongoing projects, tvN’s ‘Crash Course in Romance’ and SBS’ ‘Taxi Driver 2’. While the latter has earned him the adornment of many thanks to his introduction as a new member of the Rainbow Taxi squad, the former has seen a complete 180 from the viewers. It is to be noted that the original reaction to his character Ji Dong Hui was a welcoming warm hug however, now everyone seems to be wanting to run after him with pitchforks. What exactly happened? We dissect. Shin Jae Ha in Crash Course in Romance

The show sees the actor in the role of Jung Kyung Ho’s character Choi Chi Yeol’s right-hand man, Ji Dong Hui. Up until episode 10, everyone was cooing over how great of a helper he was to the star math professor. However, the plot twist in episodes 11 and 12 soon revealed his evil intentions. Now, as episodes 13 and 14 have aired, the viewers have completely turned against him. A fan of Choi Chi Yeol who used to be his dead sister’s beloved teacher, Ji Dong Hui was revealed to have changed his name and found an obsession. As soon as the show completed broadcasting its latest episodes, Shin Jae Ha shared an update on his Instagram story knowing how the whole world would be hunting him down. The actor hilariously wrote, “Where did I keep my passport?”

About Crash Course in Romance The story follows a romance between Choi Chi Yeol and Nam Haeng Seon, played by Jeon Do Yeon. The former is a star math professor at a popular math academy while the latter is a former handball national athlete who is now a banchan shop owner, having to take care of her sister’s child as her own. The said child, Nam Haeyi (Roh Yeon Soo) was targeted by Ji Dong Hui in the latest episode, kidnapping her and keeping her hostage. As she tries to run away, she gets hit by a car which Shin Jae Ha’s character tries to portray as a suicide, trying to save himself. With the finale week swiftly approaching, fans are wondering how the tables will turn and if Ji Dong Hui will receive the punishment he deserves.

