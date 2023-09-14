Why is BLACKPINK's Group of the Year win at 2023 MTV VMAs being considered historic milestone?

On September 13, BLACKPINK made history by becoming the first girl group in 24 years to win the Group of the Year award at the 2023 MTV VMAs. The event, hosted by Nicki Minaj, was held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey and attracted some of the biggest musicians and artists from around the globe.

BLACKPINK breaks the 24-year old record

On September 13, 2023, the 2023 MTV VMAs made a double announcement, revealing that BLACKPINK had not only won one but two awards in separate categories: Group of the Year and Best Choreography. This was a historic moment for BLACKPINK as they secured the esteemed Best Group of the Year award. The significance of this achievement becomes even more apparent when considering the historical context, as it had been an astonishing 24 years since a girl group had last received this honor. The legendary American band TLC was the last girl group to win in this category, all the way back in 1999.

This victory is not only a personal milestone for BLACKPINK but also signifies a substantial milestone, highlighting their seismic impact as a girl group on the global stage. The win was somewhat expected, given BLACKPINK's stellar year, which included the release of their second full album, BORN PINK, on September 16 the previous year and the launch of their highly successful world tour since October of that same year.

In a competitive field that included notable nominees such as Måneskin, FIFTY FIFTY, New Jeans, FLO, Jonas Brothers, HYBE artists SEVENTEEN, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the four-member girl group emerged victorious, claiming the Group of the Year award and establishing themselves as the only K-pop girl group to achieve this distinction. They also became the sole girl group in this century to earn this prestigious honor.

In addition to securing the prestigious Group of the Year award, the members of BLACKPINK also clinched the Best Choreography accolade for their captivating and entertaining performance in their hit single, Pink Venom. This catchy track served as the official pre-release song for their second full album, BORN PINK.

BLACKPINK’s recent activities

The How You Like That singers embarked on their world tour last September, and in doing so, they shattered numerous records while also establishing new ones. Remarkably, BLACKPINK's BORN PINK WORLD TOUR has exceeded a remarkable milestone, amassing over 200 million USD in ticket sales, a feat unparalleled by any other girl group in the world.

In a recent historic accomplishment, BLACKPINK achieved yet another milestone. Two of their albums, namely BORN PINK and THE ALBUM, have collectively garnered over 2 billion streams on Spotify worldwide. This remarkable achievement solidifies BLACKPINK's status as the sole girl group in history to attain such a distinction. Notably, both BORN PINK and THE ALBUM hold the distinction of being the fastest albums by a girl group to reach this extraordinary milestone.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK surpasses Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber to become first music artist with 33 billion views