Why is BLACKPINK's Lisa facing backlash from Chinese fans after Crazy Horse Paris performance announcement?

BLACKPINK's Lisa is once again making history with her upcoming solo performance at the legendary Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris. This exciting news has thrilled fans worldwide, including Parisian BLINKs and supporters from around the globe. Lisa personally shared this announcement on her Instagram, striking a graceful pose in a silhouette teaser. While the French BLINKs and fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating her performance, Lisa has also faced criticism on Weibo, with some Chinese netizens expressing their disappointment with the announcement.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa faces backlash

BLACKPINK's Lisa is set to make history as the first K-pop idol to perform solo at the legendary Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris. This iconic venue has hosted renowned artists like Beyoncé, Frederick Wiseman, Pamela Anderson, Dita Von Teese, and Aubade, adding to its prestigious legacy.

Recently, Lisa and Crazy Horse have become trending topics on Weibo, with the announcement of Lisa's five exclusive performances at the nightclub in Paris. However, this has sparked controversy in China, where some fans are expressing concerns about the venue's history of hosting nude performances. Consequently, several Chinese fan websites dedicated to Lisa have shut down due to the controversy.

Lisa's Crazy Horse shows are scheduled for September 28, 29, and 30, with tickets initially priced at 250 euros each. Notably, all tickets for the opening night on September 28 have already sold out, underscoring Lisa's immense popularity. Nonetheless, the performance has elicited negative reactions from some Chinese fans, who have flooded her comment section with criticism.

Fans speculate foul play

Many of Lisa's fans have raised suspicions that the negative comments may be part of a smear campaign initiated by paid trolls and antis. Some believe that these comments are unjust attempts to generate unwarranted hate towards the talented singer. However, despite the backlash, Lisa's largest Chinese fan club has declared unwavering support for her upcoming performances.

Lisa's decision to hold her solo shows in France is a heartfelt gesture towards her devoted fanbase. As a member of BLACKPINK, Lisa has garnered a global following with her unique talent, charm, and charisma. While initial concerns were raised about the nature of the venue, there is still considerable excitement and curiosity about how Lisa's performances will unfold.

Fans speculate that her shows may deviate significantly from the traditional topless cabaret performances associated with Crazy Horse. It's possible that Lisa could incorporate elements of musical theater or introduce entirely new dance routines, aligning closely with her unique artistic vision. This anticipation adds to the intrigue surrounding Lisa's solo schedules, and her fans are eagerly looking forward to her upcoming performances.

