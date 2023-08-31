Why is BTS' Jungkook 'suing' TikToker? Fans roar with laughter at HILARIOUS Seven dance cover

BTS' Jungkook who has been very active lately over TikTok stopped a TikTok user's video and left a comment saying 'Suing'. The user in question is a South Korean independent singer and content creator named Hyeda. She posted a dance cover of BTS' Jungkook's Seven on TikTok like many other users on the platform. The only difference was that her dancing skills were exceptional.

Will BTS' Jungkook be suing a TikToker?

Hyeda who posted the hilarious dance cover for BTS' Jungkook's debut single Seven was seen doing comically awkward movements compared to the original crisp choreography of the song. The video received hilarious comments from the viewers. Some of the comments were also used by TikToker Hyeda in her videos. This made the video even more hilarious for the new viewers to watch. The comments were in Korean. Some Of the comments in the video translated to were - Ya ya, there’s a typhoon coming. Who forgot to move the scarecrow? Another user wrote One single tree branch dancing on the street…The most prominent comment from one of the users who started all of this chaos said that Jungkook would sue her for dancing like this. To which Hyeda, the South Korean content creator was quick to write 'Jungkook-nim, will you be suing me?'

BTS’ Jungkook noticed it and left a reply

After the video became widely popular in the Bora world, Jungkook took notice of the situation and left a reply to Hyeda's question saying 'Suing' in the comments of the video. Hyeda asked for mercy in a playful manner. Her choice of emojis in seeking mercy depicted how happy she was to be sued by Jungkook. She also took to her Instagram to share the news with a caption saying I have been successfully sued…Everything went according to my plan…now please take me into custody…The fans did not shy away from making fun of this hilarious situation. Some remarked that BTS' Jungkook did not use emojis in the end, which means he is being serious about suing. It's Bangtan's world and we're just living in it.

