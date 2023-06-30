Why is BTS' Take Two's second music show win so special? Find out

BTS' recent digital single Take Two received its 2nd Music show win and this is a big accomplishment for both BTS and ARMYs. Take Two's 2nd music show win makes it BTS' overall 163rd win even when they did not promote it like their previous comebacks.

Why is Take Two's 2nd win important?

Take Two was released in accordance with BTS' 10th debut anniversary celebration during the FESTA 2023. This song is very close to BTS and ARMYs as the group enters chapter 2 of their career, where they planned to show more of their individual sides and focus on their solo project before they enlist for their military services.

This second win at MCountdown is special as both global fans and Korean fans joined hands to vote for the septet even though they were not performing on the music shows. This shows their love for the group and this also extended the record of the most music show wins of all time. Take Two's 2nd win became BTS' 163rd win of all time.

About Take Two

Take Two is a song gifted to ARMYs by their beloved idols BTS to express their gratitude and emotions as the group turned 10 years old. This song conveys that BTS is BTS because of ARMYs and raises the question if ARMYs will stay with them forever. And if they really deserve ARMYs love. The group hopes that they will continue to be happy with their fans for a long time. These music show wins are proof that the fans will support and send their love to BTS members wherever they are.

Fans' reaction

As BTS achieved its 163rd music win, fans from all over the world celebrated this victory. Fans took pride in seeing BTS extend their record of K-pop artists with most of the music wins. Some fans pointed out that BTS were meant to meet as Take Two gets its second win, RM's solo album INDIGO surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify and Jungkook announced his solo debut single to be Seven which indicates the number of members in BTS, all in one day. Fans trend #TakeTwo2ndWin and #BTS163rdWin on Twitter to embark on this milestone.

