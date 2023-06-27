Why is Kendall Jenner facing social media ridicule for her Jacquemus runway show look?

Kendall Jenner has once again become social media ridicule for her runway look for Jacquemus' “Le Chouchou” show in Versailles, France.

On Monday, several supermodels including Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner walked the runway for Jacquemus fashion show. The guests including Victoria and David Beckham watched the catwalk from boats as models showcased the designer collection which was about 400 meters long.

However fans roasted Jenner for her Jacquemus runway show look. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kendall Jenner’s Jacquemus runway show look

For the Jacquemus runway show look, Kendall Jenner went pantless in a white cloud like off-shoulder bodysuit. She paired her outfit with white heels, a bold choker, and earrings. The 27 year old model kept her hair in a slicked back bun with middle parting and opted for a natural makeup look.

One user commented, “Why does Kendall look like she smelled something bad”. Another added, “May be [sic] cuz she is wearing a huge pamper?”

Some fans even roasted the 27 year old model by comparing her outfit to shower cap or sheet. One user wrote, “Why is Kendall a shower cap” while another asked, “Is Kendall a human scrunchie?”

This is not the first time that Kendall Jenner has faced social media ridicule for her designer looks. Previously, her one-legged Alaïa jumpsuit was called ridiculous and her padded leather Loewe jacket was compared to a ball sack.

Kendall Jenner slammed

Recently, Kendall Jenner said that she feels out of place in her Kardashian family and identifies more with her dad’s side. She said, “Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family. I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life. I’m not built for this by any means.” Fans were not happy with the 27 year old model comments about her Kardashian family and called her out on it.

At present, Kendall Jenner is rumored to be dating Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner steps out on shopping date with Bad Bunny in LA; DEETS here