Why is Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun's dating rumor resurfacing? Find out

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

The unexpected passing of actress Kim Sae Ron on February 16, 2025, has sent shockwaves through the South Korean entertainment industry. While fans and fellow celebrities mourn her untimely death, an unexpected detail about the date has caught the attention of many: February 16 also happens to be the birthday of top actor Kim Soo Hyun. This eerie coincidence has resurfaced past speculation about their relationship, particularly a dating rumor that made headlines in 2024.

As netizens reflect on Kim Sae Ron’s life and career, many have revisited the controversial moment when her connection with Kim Soo Hyun became the subject of public discussion. However, neither star ever confirmed a romantic involvement.

In March 2024, Kim Sae Ron uploaded a cozy selfie with Kim Soo Hyun on her Instagram Story, which she had deleted shortly afterwards. While a simple photo may not have been enough to spark controversy, its timing raised eyebrows. At the time, Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun’s drama with Kim Ji Won, was airing on Netflix and garnering immense popularity. His on-screen chemistry with Kim Ji Won was a major topic of discussion, making Kim Sae Ron’s sudden post about him all the more intriguing.

Fans were divided in their interpretations. Some believed the actress was merely showing support for Kim Soo Hyun, given their shared history under the same agency, Goldmedalist. Others speculated that she was subtly hinting at their closeness, or even a romantic relationship, through the post.

Advertisement

The speculation grew so intense that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Goldmedalist, was forced to issue an official statement. They firmly denied the dating rumors, calling them “completely unfounded” and clarifying that the photo was taken when both actors were managed by the same company. Their response aimed to put an end to the rumors, but it failed to completely erase public curiosity.

Kim Sae Ron’s own reaction further fueled the mystery. Rather than outright denying the rumors or explaining the photo, she chose to remain silent. In an interview with My Daily, when asked about her connection to Kim Soo Hyun, she simply stated that she had nothing to say on the matter.

Nearly a year after the dating rumors subsided, Kim Sae Ron’s tragic death on Kim Soo Hyun’s birthday has reignited discussions about their past. While there is no confirmed evidence that the two were particularly close in recent years, the coincidence of her passing on February 16 has left many netizens shocked.

Advertisement

Adding another layer of intrigue is Kim Sae Ron’s history with Goldmedalist. She was among the first actresses to sign with the agency when it was co-founded by Kim Soo Hyun’s cousin, Lee Sa Rang. Though she later parted ways with the company following her DUI scandal, her initial association with the agency linked her to Kim Soo Hyun in a way that made fans speculate about the nature of their relationship.