Why is Nineteen to Twenty the best Korean reality show for soft romance fans? 5 reasons to watch

Name: Nineteen to Twenty

Premiere date: 11 July 2023

Cast: Kyuhyun, Kim Ji Eun, Lee Su Hyun, Jeong Sewoon (as panelists)

Creators: Kim Jae Won, Kim Jung Hyun, Park Su Ji

Language: Korean

Genre: Reality show

No. of Episodes: 13

Where to watch: Netflix

What’s Nineteen to Twenty about?

A Korean dating reality show, Nineteen to Twenty’s pilot season tackles a unique concept, made possible due to the Korean age system where people turn a year older on January 1. Since this applies to people of all ages, regardless of their birth date, teenagers born in the same year turning 20 on January 1, 2023, were gathered in a school. At first, the nineteen year olds spent a week’s time together at a school, learning about various subjects including those focusing on their interpersonal skills. They then move into a beautiful house, to live their first week as twenty year olds all together. While there’s a dating ban in the school, it is lifted as soon as they become enter the new house and the young blood have the chance to pursue the one they like.

Why watch Nineteen to Twenty?

It’s refreshing

This is a concept possible only in the Korean entertainment realm. Though the revision of the official age in the country has seen the international age being accepted more widely, it’s a possibility only applicable in South Korea. The excitement of living with others and turning older with someone exactly on the same day offers a never-seen-before thrill to the show.

The naivety

As compared to Netflix reality shows or other dating shows in general, a much more mature and “expert” level of participants is expected and usually seen. In Nineteen to Twenty, however, the contestants are high schoolers who are worrying about their graduation ceremonies and sharing their little to no experience in the world of love.

The visuals

Excuse us while we fan ourselves over the sheer beauty on the program. The 10 young adults including Moon Se Yeon, Lim Jung Yun, Jeong Seo Yeong, Choi Seo Hyeon, Oh Sang Won, No Hee Ji, Lee Ji Min, Choi YeRin, Jeong Ji Woo and Kim Pyeong Seok all possessed charms of their own and looked very well kept throughout the show’s run. Moreover, the sets were extremely beautiful, especially for the date venues.

The couples (SPOILER ALERT)

Advertisement

While the romance kept shifting between the few of them and there was a fair bit of push and pull, the OTP remained No Hee Ji and Kim Pyeong Seok who managed to stay true to their feelings for each other until the end. On the other hand, Lee Ji Min and Choi Ye Rin turned out to be the most unexpected match on the show. We think the whole world celebrated Lim Jung Yun and Jeong Ji Woo’s new start.

The friendships

Over the course of two weeks, the 10 contestants as well as the panelists became familiar faces. The participants had each other’s backs and supported each other even if their own feelings of liking crashed against one another. They were very honest and open about their likes and dislikes, making it a good watch.

Nineteen to Twenty may not be achieving the same level of fame as its counterparts, Single’s Inferno, or the others, however it carries a charm of its own which soft romance lovers will surely relate to making for a fun run.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: D.P.2 Full Review: Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan pull off semi-win against military system in sincere attempt