Why is Park Seo Hoon rejecting roles for rom-com dramas? Actor REVEALS

Concrete Utopia star Park Seo Joon does not want to do the rom-com genre for the time being. The actor has been doing different kinds of genres this year and when asked by a Korean media outlet about his appearance in a romantic drama the actor revealed why fans are unable to see him in romantic comedy dramas lately. Read below to know what he said.

Why is Park Seo Hoon rejecting roles in rom-com dramas?

The Korean actor who emerged as a romantic king in the country as well as worldwide with dramas like Fight For My Way, She Was Pretty, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, and more, has been taking on projects which are not close to romance at all. Many fans wish to see him in a romantic drama again as he has fluttered many hearts with his inevitable charm and charisma. On August 18, A Korean media outlet held an interview with the actor and he revealed the reason behind why he has not been seen in rom-com K-drama recently. He said, "I had been appearing in many rom-com K-dramas and I wished to try other genres so that is probably why I have been doing other kinds of work lately. Of course, every rom-com drama is different from the other, I did not want to let go of the fun I have had while trying out different genres."

He further added, "And after What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, I challenged myself. I have not done any rom-com since then and I believe I will continue to do that in future." He went ahead and explained, "It's not that I would not do rom-com at all, however, my wish to do something else is greater for now."

Park Seo Joon's upcoming projects

Alongside My Name actress Han So Hee, the Fight For My Way actor will appear in the upcoming Netflix K-drama which is expected to premiere this year. He will also be appearing in the Marvel Cinematic movie called The Marvels where he plays Yan D' Aladna an ally of Carol Danvers aka Ms Marvel played by Brie Larson which is scheduled to release on November 10.

