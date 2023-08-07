Why is Park Seo Joon receiving backlash from attendees of Concrete Utopia screening? Controversy explained

Park Seo Joon and Park Bo Young were spotted at the special screening of their upcoming film Concrete Utopia on August 6. An incident took place at the screening which went viral on the internet. The Itaewon Class actor is receiving criticism for his behavior from the attendees. Here's what happened.

Park Seo Joon faces backlash from attendees

On August 6, three days before the premier of the film Concrete Utopia, a special screening for the movie was held in the City of Daegu. The cast members Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young, and Lee Do Yoon attended the show and greeted fans and the audience present over there. This screening was specially held with a limited number of fans, however, The Hwarang star caught up in a controversy which led attendees into expressing their disappointments online. A fan prepared a headband inspired by the film Zootopia. This Nick and Judy headband was for Park Seo Joon and Park Bo Young since they took on the role of a married couple in their upcoming film. While the Strong Girl Bong Soon was seen wearing the Judy headband, a fan asked to pass the Nick headband to the Dream actor. As she passed it to him, he naturally refused as he had sprayed his hair. Park Bo Young understood and held it back. This incident went viral leading netizens to share mixed opinions about the gesture. Fans called it rude and criticized him for not wearing the headband given by the fan. Since fan service culture is a serious matter in South Korea, the netizens reacted negatively to this situation.

About Concrete Utopia

Concrete Utopia is based on a webtoon written by Kim Soong Nyoong which depicts the story of the city of Seoul hit by a deadly earthquake. Everything is destroyed except an apartment called Hwang Goong. Citizens of Seoul lead their way to the only apartment standing tall which caused a conflict between the outsiders and the residents of the apartment. Lee Byung Hun played the character of Young Tak who is managing the residents whilst protecting them from outsiders. Park Seo Joon played Min Sung, a public servant who stood by Young Tak to help him out. Park Bo Young plays the character of Myeong Hwa a nurse taking care of the injured and is the wife of Min Sung.

