Why it is high time BTS speak up about #StopAsianHate

Several Asian and Asian-American celebrities, including Eric Nam and CL have used their agency to speak about the rising crimes against the Asian community, but it is high time BTS address this issue too. Read on to find out.

I was scrolling through my Twitter when I discovered the trending hashtag #StopAsianHate. Curious, I checked to see what it was about, and what I read, sent a chill down my spine. A 21-year-old man, Robert Aaron Long forced himself into a massage parlour where women of Asian origin worked and attempted to murder them in a series of mass shootings in the metropolitan area of Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Eight people were killed, six of whom were Asian women, and one other person was wounded.

Robert Aaron Long was taken into custody by the police. The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, has admitted to the shootings, but he maintains they were not racially motivated. He further went on to claim that he felt a sexual desire towards Asian women and was triggered by what he saw as sources of temptation. Lawmakers and Activists, however, deny his statements and claim that the heinous crime he committed, was in fact racially motivated and Robert Aaron Long, harboured an 'Anti Asian' sentiment.

The incident sparked outrage amongst Asians and Asian-American citizens worldwide. Several celebrities like Eric Nam, CL, Amber Liu, GOT7's Jackson, Mark Tuan, JB and BamBam used their agency to speak about the issue and how one can donate to the fund, Go Fund Me.Com/AAPI. Go Fund Me.Com/AAPI organises several fundraisers and aims to uplift individuals, families, businesses and communities run by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the US. Eric Nam even penned down a comprehensive and emotionally heart-breaking piece about living and growing as a Korean-American man in America and how this incident has left him emotionally scarred for life.

It was heart-warming to see the Asian community, especially Asian and Asian-American celebrities speak on these sensitive issues and take a definitive stand for each other. Since the global pandemic hit us, there has been a surge in racially motivated, hate crimes against Asians in the world. This is not only horrific but also extremely shameful for humanity in general, especially in a time like this, when we are already battling the economic, social and psychological repercussions, Coronavirus bought upon all of us.

However, I'm quite surprised by the stoic silence from the Korean superstar septet, BTS. Please note, I'm not making this statement in an attempt to point fingers at BTS, but rather I'm trying to understand the reason behind their absolute non-commitment over this raging issue. Last year, BTS generously donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter, a non-profit cause that aims to provide justice, healing and freedom to Black Lives across the globe. BTS' beloved fandom, ARMY, matched a million and together BTS and ARMY donated $2 million to the cause. International media and fans praised BTS' generosity and thoughtfulness in supporting one of the most necessary social movements in recent history.

However, BTS' studied silence on the rising crimes against the Asian community in the USA and the world, continues to baffle me, especially since they are Asians themselves! It is high time BTS speak about this matter, considering they have been past victims of racism too. German radio host and presenter, Mr Matthias Matuschik's spiteful and disparaging comments, comparing BTS to Coronavirus didn't go down well with ARMY and Asians across the world, and recently Topps' drew ARMY's wrath for racist & violent illustration of BTS members in Garbage Pail Kids' parody.

BTS members must address this issue because keeping silent isn't a choice anymore. It is high time the septet let the world know, that their silence doesn't equal submission and that haters and bigots cannot take them for granted. This is the time, BTS members must leverage their immense star-power and world-wide agency to spread awareness, information and healing on these pressing issues. If them donating to Black Lives Matter bought about so much change, imagine the impact they would have upon Stop Asian Hate? BTS members speaking on this matter will change the course of the tide and will bring a global acknowledgement to the marginalised Asian community in the west.

More than anything else, BTS members must speak up on this issue for all the Korean-American and Asian-American children and teenagers, who look up to the septet as role-models and believe that the world is their oyster, and their ethnicity or nationality isn't kryptonite, rather it is a boon, a superpower to be an Asian and a hero in your community. It is high-time BTS members speak against the growing hate against the Asian community, not only for themselves but for the entire team, after all, we are bulletproof, together.

