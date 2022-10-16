Why Kim Go Eun and Wi Ha Joon's Little Women is one of the best K-dramas of 2022

Cast Kim Go Eun as Oh In Joo, Nam Ji Hyun as Oh In Kyung, and Park Ji Hoo as Oh In Hye are the three siblings at the centre of the storyline. They are each very different from each other, with Oh In Joo being an accountant at a big firm, where she is an outcast and never finds herself hanging around with her peers. She is ambitious for money, considering it as the most important thing apart from family and despises being poor, trying her best to come out of it anyhow. Oh in Kyung is a reporter with big dreams to reveal the truth about complex cases, however her righteousness comes to bite her as she realises that her world could easily be brought down through cruel plans of influential people. Oh In Hye being the youngest is coddled with love from her sisters however she runs away from it, looking for a bigger and better life for herself. As a super talented painter, she tries her best to look out for herself and not stay dependent on her family for any help, in case she is smothered with excessive love once again.

Little Women began its course on September 3 and ran for 12 bewildering episodes where they impressed the fans with every scene. Starring Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun and Park Ji Hoo, it presents a loosely inspired tale from the novel by Louisa May Alcott. Set in modern day Seoul, it has been a whiplashing story as well as an eye-opening one as it adds to the charms of storytelling with suspense and drama taken multifold.

Storyline

Little Women begins its fast pace from the moment Kim Go Eun aka Oh In Joo discovers 2 billion won stuffed inside a locker that only she has access to. She witnesses the dead body of her former friend and colleague Jin Hwa Young (Choo Ja Hyun) and takes it upon herself to get to the end of it. In the midst of all this, she gets involved in one of the most influential families of the country who do not care about others and are only looking out for themselves alone. Murders, crime, corruption, suspense and fear are at the forefront of this gripping story as she along with her 2 sisters are entangled in a case they did not ask to be a part of. It becomes a matter of national interest and soon their faces are plastered across the country’s media channels as they try their best to come out of it unharmed.

Crucial characters

Wi Ha Joon plays the role of the cold, charming but cutthroat. He is capable of playing with people’s finances but always places his own safety above everyone else. His involvement brought a lot of chaos to the story as he stays mysterious to the end, never disclosing his true side to anyone.

Uhm Ki Joon is Park Jae Sang, the apparent frontman in this case as a slowly rising politician with a lot of power and control over the masses. His many scenes portray him as this ungrateful and ice-cold man who is shaken by no one’s advances.

Won Sang Ah is his wife, embodied by Uhm ji Won. She is the true villain behind all her seemingly sweet words and crazy actions. Bringing peril to her own family with greed built out of childhood trauma, she resorts to painfully changing everyone’s lives by putting them at risk. She has an estranged relationship with her daughter.

Ha Jong Ho is Oh In Kyung’s best friend, played by Kang Hoon. He is one of the most suspense inducing characters as it is never clear if he could be the actual wild card culprit in this case. He stays by his childhood friend’s side, hoping to support her through it all.

The wow factor

As the show went by, each episode brought in a whirlwind of constantly mind blowing twists. It reassures the belief that no one can be trusted and adds to the jitters by introducing more failing redemption arcs and backstabbing occurrences. Each character’s course is planned to utmost detail and even the dialogues are supremely enrapturing. You will be left besotted for the 2 male characters posing as love interests and at the same time also left gaping at the shocks presented by others in the next second.

Little Women should be the next on your watchlist.

