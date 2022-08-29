Why Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo starring Lee Joong Gi, IU, EXO’s Baekhyun, Nam Joo Hyuk is saeguk royalty

K-drama ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ first premiered on August 29, 2016 and ran for 20 episodes. While the show recorded an average of around 7 percent nationwide ratings and was pushed under the rug for being subpar, international fans have found a special liking for it. The saeguk setting was an exceptionally celebrated one as the cast presented a promising run.

Here are the many reasons we consider it to be one of the best.

Lineup:

The cast of the show included Lee Joong Gi and IU in lead roles where they played Wang So, the 4th prince and Go Ha Jin, a commoner. Apart from this the other princes include actors Kang Ha Neul, Kim San Ho, Hong Jong Hyun, Yoon Sun Woo, EXO’s Baekhyun, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Jisoo. Meanwhile, Kang Han Na, Park Si Eun, Jin Ki Joo, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, and Jin Hye Ran.

Storyline:

Based on the Chinese novel Bu Bu Jing Xin, ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ is the tale of a modern life girl who gets transported to the year 941 and wakes up to find herself in the Goryeo Dynasty. What ensues is a tragic love story between her and the most feared prince of the land.

The end:

While palace politics and the many eye candies in the series are enough to keep you hooked to the plot, a push and pull setting between the two main characters as well as the heartbreaking and sudden culmination of the supporting ones keep you on your toes. A saddening end is just the right amount of emotion to make fans want a second season.

