Why ‘My ID Is Gangnam Beauty’ starring ASTRO Cha Eun Woo & Im Soo Hyang is a must watch

The world is an unfair place.and the beauty standards placed on people as they are constantly placed under the microscope of judgy people have only grown worse with time. JTBC K-drama ‘My ID Is Gangnam Beauty’ tackles the life of college students who go to extreme lengths to ensure their beauty stays intact and in a certain manner so as to appeal to others.

Based on a webtoon by Gi Maeng Gi, Im Soo Hyang plays the character of Kang Mi Rae, the girl at the centre of the storyline. She seeks an escape from her school bullies after getting work done to her face. She is soon insulted by those around her as they pick on her seemingly artificial appearance. ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo stars as Do Kyung Seok, her love interest who appears aloof but has undiscovered scars.

The two deal with different problems when Mi Rae is handed over the responsibility of being pretty. Meanwhile a visibly cold Kyung Seok is indifferent to physical appearance but is pursued because of his own naturally good looks. Their love story slowly develops over adorable and sometimes even funny instances.

The drama deals with the struggles of the youth that is stuck between being true to themselves and moulding themselves to fit into the society’s standards. Along with issues of discrimination because of appearance, it also showcased the unhealthy ways that students often resort to for a perfect look. Jealousy between peers takes the stage on multiple occasions, as the characters are left with no choice but to look out for themselves. The dark side of appearing beautiful is revealed, as they have eating disorders and have to deal with stalkers and bullies, regardless.

As the Hallyu culture grows and expands, it is dramas like ‘My ID Is Gangnam Beauty’ that give the viewers a chance to take a step back and evaluate their options, encouraging them to make the right and informed choices.

