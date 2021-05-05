Why Pachinko may prove to be a career defining move for Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho will next star in the ambitious Apple TV+ series Pachinko and we think it is a career-defining move. Read on to find out.

I started my journey as a K-drama fan with Lee Min Ho's popular drama Boys Over Flowers. Based on the manga, Hana Yori Dango, Lee Min Ho played the arrogant and proud Gu Jun Pyo, the leader of F4 and the rich heir to the Shinhwa Group. The show became an international success, achieving cult status in pop culture in the following years. Of course, Lee Min Ho's popularity sky-rocketed making him the most sought after star in South Korea. I watched Boys Over Flowers almost 10 years after its original run and jumped straight in the K-rabbit hole! The simple linear plot with a thrilling love triangle and lovable moments was enjoyable in a silly, guilty pleasure way, and dare I say, I rooted for Lee Min Ho's Gu Jun Pyo over Kim Hyun Joong's very popular Ji Hoo in the series.

There is something particularly charming and attractive about Lee Min Ho that goes beyond his obvious gorgeousness. Perhaps an X factor that makes him stand out amongst legions of actors and superstars. He may not be the best actor in the business, but his star power and reach is unparalleled. I have watched almost every Lee Min Ho drama post Boys Over Flowers and enjoyed a lot of them. I realised that he is very good in the action-thrillers space (City Hunter) and has a natural flair for comedy (The Legend Of The Blue Sea). But I realised that he was falling into the trap of his own stardom, choosing characters that aren't far from Gu Jun Pyo and playing the eternal Posh Prince. I don't blame him. He played to his strengths and appeased his many fans, isn't this what stars do?

However, I do sense that Lee Min Ho itches to come back to his roots of experimenting as an actor and playing different parts. I assumed that after the larger than life, The King: Eternal Monarch, he would come back with another mega project that portrays him as a hero, but I was stunned when I read that he had signed Pachinko. I was surprised and wondered what made him take such a decision - the desire to do something different? the need to prove your naysayers or appeal to a different section of the audience? Whatever it is, I'm happy that he signed Pachinko.

For those uninitiated, Pachinko is a historical epic drama based on Min Jin-lee's best-selling novel going by the same name and tells the story of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. The storyline spreads across Korea, Japan, and the United States. The series is produced by Apple TV+ series. Lee Min Ho will be essaying the role of Hansu, a rich and powerful merchant with ties to organised crime.

In an interview with GQ Korea, Lee Min Ho shared that he auditioned for the part of Hansu, something which he hadn't done in years. He admitted that it would have been an 'embarrassing' situation if he failed the audition, hence he really prepared for the role. He revealed that the uncertainty of bagging the role tested his patience as an actor and as a person.

I haven't read the book but read excerpts of it online and from what I read, it sounds bonafide! With Pachinko, Lee Min Ho is essentially unlearning everything about stardom and acting that he has known over the years and starting from ground zero again. Once in a while, it is important to denounce everything you have, detach ourselves from our current thoughts and dive straight into the ocean. This isn't to sound philosophical on a Wednesday afternoon, but an important lesson on self-growth and learning.

To reach the top of Maslow's Hierarchy, one must climb the pyramid over and over again and not necessarily in the same order, sometimes, you take a detour and figure out a new path. I believe Pachinko will be a career-defining role and series for Lee Min Ho and present a new facet of him as an actor and performer. I cannot wait to meet the new Lee Min Ho, and yes, I will be rooting for him as I did for Gu Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers.

Are you excited to watch Lee Min Ho in Pachinko? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

