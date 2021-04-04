Why The Penthouse is a better version of a Hindi soap opera

The Penthouse puts a new spin on the 'K' we have known in Indian households as K-serials. Read on to find out.

The first time I watched The Penthouse: War In Life was long after the first season aired. The inaugural season was a smash-hit amongst audiences and had achieved record-breaking TRPs. I was intrigued and began watching with zero expectations. The very first episode opened with Min Seol A's tragic falling from the roof-top and Shim Su Ryeon witnessing her death, in front of her eyes. I remember muffling my scream, eyes widened in shock. I knew I was in for a crazy roller-coaster ride.

Thereafter, I binged through the 21 episodes like a mad-woman! I loved it, every minute of it was so thrilling, exciting and such an enjoyable pastime. In India, we have a word for it - 'Masala'. Masala is the Indian equivalent of Makjang. It is loud, exaggerated, trippy and fun! Not a single dull moment, it was designed for entertainment without being preachy or informative. The sheer abandon of logic or purpose is what makes The Penthouse such an interesting series, I'm not saying it is ridiculous or vapid, but The Penthouse knows what is trying to do, and doesn't promise anything beyond that, and there lies the beauty of it.

Indian viewers can vouch for the fact The Penthouse is very reminiscent of the Hindi soap opera. K-serials as we know them in India, are loud, exaggerated, illogical and almost unbelievable. The Penthouse has witnessed everything - brutal murder, memory loss, child-swapping, returning from dead. Yet, what makes The Penthouse different from K-serials, despite the glaring similarities? The answer is simple, The Penthouse has a solid script, with every character fleshed out well and some method into the madness. Who says that one must leave their brains behind for entertainment? I can sacrifice a bit of logic as long as it is entertaining, and The Penthouse vouches for that.

The Penthouse S2 ended on a shocking note, we wonder what's in store for the final season of The Penthouse S3? The Penthouse S3 airs in June.

