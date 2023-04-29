Why SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan will sit out a few promotional activities for 10th mini album FML

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan decided to participate flexibly in the promotion of the new album 'FML'. On April 29th, SEVENTEEN’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, reported the news of Boo Seungkwan through social media handles.

The agency said, “We would like to inform you about the future schedule of SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan. Due to poor health, Seungkwan inevitably had to flexibly participate in schedules related to the 10th mini album 'FML', including the fan signing event for SEVENTEEN's 10th Mini Album 'FML'. We apologize to the fans and ask for your understanding. We will do our best so that Seungkwan can recover quickly.” Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN released their 10th mini album 'FML' at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on April 24th and made a comeback through Mnet's 'M Countdown' on April 27th.

SEVENTEEN appeared on the music program 'MTV Fresh Out Live', which aired on April 28th, and performed 'Super', one of the double title songs of the 10th mini album 'FML'. This is the fourth time SEVENTEEN has appeared on the program. SEVENTEEN dominated the stage with a performance of Super, full of explosive energy against the background of super-large LEDs. They radiated splendor with a multi-member performance reminiscent of the alter ego. Through 'FML', SEVENTEEN understands the conflicts and wanderings of youth from a healthy yet positive perspective, and delivers a message of comfort and hope.

Super is a song characterized by a variety of repetitive kick rhythms in the style of an alternative jersey club with a strong feeling.It was inspired by 'Son Oh Gong' who upgrades himself through trials and setbacks. On the other hand, SEVENTEEN 'FML' sold more than 3.99 million copies on the first day of release alone, based on Hanteo Chart, a record sales tally site, and went straight to the top, SEVENTEEN became the only K-pop artist to exceed 3 million album sales on the first day of release.

