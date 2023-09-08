Why was BLACKPINK’s Lisa seen running back to a store in Bangkok? Reason unveiled

Lisa, a member of BLACKPINK, returned to Thailand, her homeland, early in September. She strolled through Bangkok alongside her mother and friends, enjoying a rare break amidst her hectic schedule, which includes the ongoing BORN PINK world tour, promotional commitments, rehearsals, and various other engagements. During one instance, many fans spotted her dashing through a shopping mall, seemingly in a hurry to reach her destination.

Lisa was spotted in Bangkok

The BLACKPINK artist was spotted leisurely exploring makeup selections, purchasing beverages, and browsing through clothing stores, among other activities. However, at one point, a multitude of fans witnessed her sprinting through the mall as if in a hurry to reach a destination, leading them to capture the moment from various angles in confusion.

As it turned out, there was a compelling reason behind her rush—Lisa had inadvertently left her purse inside one of the clothing boutiques she had visited. This particular store belonged to a popular local fashion brand, and regrettably, she had forgotten her belongings there. Fortunately, upon her swift return, the store staff promptly informed her that they had safeguarded her bag. Lisa's immediate reaction was one of immense relief. While still catching her breath from the sudden sprint, she earnestly clasped her hands together and offered a gracious bow. Her impeccable manners were on full display as Lisa and her friend expressed profuse gratitude to the staff for their diligent efforts in preserving her belongings.

With her belongings safely back in her possession, Lisa continued her day with a sense of security, allowing her humble and appreciative personality to shine brightly for her devoted fans to witness.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa's recent activities

BLACKPINK's Lisa has recently achieved yet another impressive milestone with her solo track MONEY, which is currently holding the 161st position on the Global Spotify Chart. This remarkable feat makes it the longest-charting song by a female K-pop artist on the chart, with a total of 258 days on the rankings. This accomplishment surpasses BLACKPINK's previous record-holder, How You Like That.

Notably, Lisa's solo release MONEY has also claimed the title of the most-streamed song by a K-pop female artist, underlining her remarkable success in the industry.

Furthermore, Lisa is gearing up for a series of exclusive performances at the prestigious Crazy Horse Paris art theater in France. She is set to dazzle the audience with five unique shows, with her debut performance scheduled for September 28, followed by two additional shows on September 29th and 30th. The rapid sell-out of tickets following the announcement is a testament to Lisa's immense popularity and the significant impact she has had as a member of BLACKPINK.

