Why was BTS' SUGA told to stop using Jungkook for guide vocals? BIGHIT MUSIC's reason amuses fans

Suchwita, a reality chat show hosted by BTS’ Suga recently aired its 19th episode. The segment features Kim Jong Wan from NELL as the guest of the episode. The two of them indulged in a deep conversation discussing their past collaborations, the future of K-pop, and even their first love. But, Jungkook remained the showstopper. Despite his absence, the golden maknae of BTS grabbed a special appreciation moment from both of them. Suga also discussed the time when BIGHIT MUSIC asked him to stop using Jungkook as guide vocals and the reason made every ARMY feel proud.

When BIGHIT MUSIC asked Suga to not assign Jungkook the guide vocals

For those who don't know, Kim Jong Wan has been one of Suga's idols for a long time. During the conversation, they lauded Jungkook and his singing abilities while sipping drinks together. NELL's Kim Jong Wan shared an incident when he received a demo track by Suga, which was recorded by Jungkook. He admitted to trying to match that level after hearing it, and couldn't help but compliment Jungkook's flawless vocals.

Kim Jong Wan admitted being scared of Jungkook’s vocal prowess

Kim Jong Wan acknowledged that he was initially a little cautious about recording his piece as Jungkook's voice on the demo track overwhelmed him. But, since he was aware that Suga was looking to add his personal touch to the song, he continued to do so with his whole heart.

Kim Jong Wan on why he collaborated with Suga

For those unaware, Suga and NELL’s Kim Jong Wan collaborated on the Dear My Friend track. The song is a closing track on Suga’s D-2 album. The veteran artist mentioned that he runs a certain background check on the artist's portfolio to figure out whether or not they genuinely hold a passion for music, before collaboration. When Suga asked why he chose to partner up with him, the former mentioned "The lyrics felt so real, I couldn't take this lightly."He also revealed pausing all his ongoing projects to shift his concentration to this song.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook's fan interaction at Budapest hotel sparks off mixed reactions amid safety concerns