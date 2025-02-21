Why was Kim Sae Ron rumored to wed mystery man post dating buzz with Kim Soo Hyun?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The tragic passing of Bloodhounds actor Kim Sae Ron at the age of 24 has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Before her death, she was involved in a DUI incident in 2022, which caused a major setback in her career. Apart from this case, she also made headlines with a mystery man in January 2025, after sharing and then deleting a couple of pictures while keeping the man’s image blurred.

On January 6, 2025, Kim Sae Ron set Instagram buzzing after sharing a series of photos on social media. The actress posted snapshots featuring a mystery man, with his face blurred. Both were dressed in black outfits, posing intimately in various locations. In the caption of the couple-style photoshoot, she wrote "Marry," which fueled speculation. However, she later deleted the post, but it was too late—fans had already taken screenshots, and the images spread online. She later clarified that the photos were casual and not to be taken seriously.

On December 8, 2024, the media outlet Hankyung conducted a phone interview with Kim Sae Ron to clarify the reports. She stated, “These are photos I took with friends. The wedding rumors are not true. However, the reason for deleting the photos will be hard to explain. I hope everyone understands.” Previously, the Bloodhounds actress sparked controversy after sharing a photo with Kim Soo Hyun. In the picture, the two were seen in an intimate pose, touching cheeks, which quickly fueled dating rumors. However, both later denied the speculation, explaining that the photo was taken during their time at the same agency.

Advertisement

Kim Sae Ron's posthumous works include Guitar Man, which tells the story of an underground band called Volcano, joined by a genius guitarist. Guitar Man, a music film also starring Lee Sun Jung, reportedly wrapped filming in November 2024. Another project of Kim Sae Ron, Everyday We Are, based on the webcomic Woorineun Maeilmaeil by Gae Da Rae is yet to confirm a release date.