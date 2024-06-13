Why was Lee Sang Yeob trolled for sharing own photo? BTS' Jin's unexpected involvement in viral pic revealed

Lee Sang Yeob, a talented actor is known to be friends with BTS’ Jin. However, last year, he created quite a buzz when he shared an Instagram post featuring his photo. The reason why it instantly caught fans’ attention was his uncanny resemblance to the BTS member. In a recent appearance, the actor has provided some clarification regarding this.

Lee Sang Yeob says he talked to BTS' Jin about viral photo that resembled K-pop idol

Recently, Lee Sang Yeob appeared on MBC Radio Star, where the host presented his viral photo in a gray oversized sweatshirt and a baseball cap side by side with Jin’s.

When asked about it he said that when he posted the photo suddenly he started receiving explosive likes and comments. ‘I shared the photo without any caption, so I think many thought it was Jin’, he said that there were even some articles written about it.

When Jin’s brother even commented on the photo, he understood what was happening. Lee Sang Yeob revealed that he shares a close bond with the BTS vocalist and even paid him visits during his military enlistment.

When the photo went viral, he thought it was better to clarify the misunderstanding so no one thought that he was using Jin unintentionally. The Eve actor then revealed that he talked to the K-pop idol and he said ‘no worries’.

Here’s the photo that created the buzz:

More about Lee Sang Yeob and Jin's friendship

Meanwhile, Lee Sang Yeob and Jin are known to have a close friendship. The two occasionally played gold together before Jin’s military enlistment. They also attended the premiere of the Emergency Declaration in 2021, showcasing their friendship.

More about Lee Sang Yeob and BTS' Jin

Lee Sang Yeob is known for My Lovely Boxer (2023), Eve (2022), Once Again (2020), Love Affair in the Afternoon (2019), While You Were Sleeping (2017), and more. He recently got married to his non-celebrity girlfriend.

On the other hand, BTS’ Jin got discharged from his 18-month-long military service on June 12. Today, on June 13, he is all set to hold an in-person hug event, interacting with the fans on the group’s 11 debut anniversary. Rumor has it, that he is also going to mark his solo comeback this year, with a brand-new album.

