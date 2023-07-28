Why was MONSTA X's Shownu and Hyungwon's photo deleted? Fans react after e-cigarette pics catch attention

On July 25, MONSTA X's Shownu and Hyungwon performed at M COUNTDOWN show; photos of the two idols were shared on music show's social media only to be reuploaded again.

MONSTA X's Shownu X Hyungwon (Photo credits: Strarship Entertainment)
  • Monsta X's Shownu X Hyungwon performed at Mnet's music on July 27
  • Fans react to noticing e-cigarette in the deleted photos of the two idols

MONSTA X's subunit Shownu X Hyungwon made its unit debut on July 25. The unit was all set to perform their song Love Me A Little on the stage of Mnet's M Countdown. But an unexpected incident took place. Reportedly, Shownu and Hyungwon’s photos were deleted from the show’s social media. The reason being cited was that fans noticed an e-cigarette. The official Twitter of the show later re-uploaded pictures without the e-cigarette. 

Why was MONSTA X's Shownu and Hyungwon's photo deleted? 

On July 27, Shownu X Hyungwon the subunit of MONSTA X were all geared to show their best performance on the stage of Mnet's music show M Countdown. The music show decided to give a sneak peek backstage before the two of them performed. What caught everyone's attention was an e-cigarette in the selfies posted accidentally on the official social media account of the music show. The music show immediately deleted the original posts which displayed Shownu holding an e-cigarette and re-uploaded with a new set of selfies without one. Many netizens reacted by saying that the idol is an adult and is aware of his actions and that this should not be a big deal on the other hand some reacted in the opposite way by criticizing him. 

About Shownu X Hyungwon's Love Me A Little

MONSTA X's Shownu X Hyungwon released their highly awaited debut mini album THE UNSEEN along with the music video of the title song Love Me A Little on July 25, 6 PM (KST).  By producing the two songs he wrote himself, Hyungwon once again established his role as a producer as well. Hyungwon worked on the title song Love Me A Little and the side track Roll With Me. Shownu performed admirably and participated in the choreography direction for Love Me a Little. Love Me A Little lyrics depict the meaning of wishing to be loved a little more. Shownu X Hyungwon performed their unit song on the M Countdown stage showing their charisma and breathtaking vocals. Through their debut stage, Shownu X Hyungwon gave a mesmerizing performance with their attractive dance moves and visuals. 

