Why was Park Seo Joon chosen for Prince Yan's role? The Marvels director reveals reason for casting

Park Seo Joon will be seen playing the role of Prince Yan in the upcoming movie The Marvels. This is the first time for the Dream actor to star in a Marvel Studio production. The Marvels' director Nia DaCosta spoke about the reason behind casting Park Seo Joon in this role. The Marvels is set to hit the theatres on November 10.

The Marvels' director talks about Park Seo Joon's casting

In an exclusive interview with South Korean media outlet Cine21, The Marvels' director Nia DaCosta revealed that it was Park Seo Joon's acting in the K-drama Itaewon Class that impressed her. Park Seo Joon played the role of Park Sae Royi who, despite challenges, becomes a successful businessman from being an underdog. Nia revealed it was during the COVID-19, she was recommended Itaewon Class by some of her friends who remarked that she would like the show.

She explained about her love for K-dramas when she was in her teenage years and took up binge-watching to return to those days. According to Nia, Park Seo Joon looked cool in the K-drama and slowly he gravitated towards his other works eventually remembering the K-drama actor.

It was when she was offered the direction of The Marvels and had to choose who would play Prince Yan, she shared that Park Seo Joon came to her mind and that is how we will be witnessing the Concrete Utopia actor portraying the role in The Marvels.

About The Marvels

The Marvels is an American superhero film based on Marvel Comics. It will be following the story of characters Carol Denver aka Captain America, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. It is said to be a sequel to Captain Marvel which came in 2019. The main cast of The Marvels includes Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Park Seo Joon, and Samuel L. Jackson. Park Seo Joon will play Prince Yan who is a charismatic prince of the planet named Aladna.

