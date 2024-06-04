Why was Seo Hye Won absent from Lovely Runner's last episode fan viewing event? New casting news reveals REAL reason

Seo Hye Won has secured her next role in a new romance drama titled Acquaintances and that is why she was keeping busy during the Lovely Runner watch party event. In the new drama, the actress will appear alongside the lead stars Han Ji Min and Lee Joon Hyuk. Anticipation runs high to witness her acting synergy with the remaining cast.

Seo Hye Won was unable to attend Lovely Runner watch party event due to conflicting schedule with new drama filming

On June 4, exclusive coverage by a Korean media outlet revealed that the reason for her absence at Lovely Runner’s viewing event on May 28 was conflicting schedules. The coverage by Ten Asia reported that, at that time, she was filming for her new drama Acquanitnaces and so was unable to join the remaining cast on Lovely Runner’s watch party.

Seo Hye Won bags role in new romance drama Acquaintances

On this day, the coverage further reported that Seo Hye Won has been confirmed as a cast in a new healing romance drama Acquaintances. The Lovely Runner actress will portray the role of an employee in Han Ji Min starrer character Kang Ji Yoon’s company. Fans are looking forward to seeing the on-screen chemistry between Seo Hye Won and Han Ji Min as they join forces to steer the narrative.

More about Seo Hye Won's new drama Acquaintances

The upcoming romance drama Acquaintances will center around the CEO of a headhunter company, Kang Ji Yoon. She is a workaholic woman who barely has any other interests. Han Ji Min, known for Behind Your Touch (2023) will step into the shoes of this go-getter character. Seo Hye Won joins her as an employee of her company.

On the other hand, Lee Joon Hyuk renowned for Viligilante (2023) will co-lead the drama as Yoo Eun Ho, a single dad who works as a secretary at her company. He is good at almost everything, from raising children, and housekeeping, to working with passion.

As an office romance knocks at the door of these two characters, the drama promises to deliver an engrossing storyline.

More about Seo Hye Won in Lovely Runner

Seo Hye Won recently earned explosive popularity thanks to her meticulous performance in smash-hit tvN drama Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. In this rom-com, she embodied the character of Lee Hyun Joo, the best friend of Kim Hye Yoon-starrer Im Sol.

She was first introduced as a comic relief, however with time, she became a relatable character. Hyun Joo can make the viewers laugh out loud with hilarious actions but also make them shed tears with her loyal camaraderie.

