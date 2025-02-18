Why was Yoo Ah In released from prison in 5 months instead of serving 1 year sentence? Know about drug case trial and appeal

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

After spending five months behind bars, actor Yoo Ah In has been granted probation following a successful appeal in his drug-related case. Initially sentenced to one year in prison for violating the Narcotics Control Act, the Seoul High Court revised its ruling, allowing him to be released with a reduced sentence that includes probation, fines, and mandatory rehabilitation programs.

During the appeals trial, the court sentenced Yoo Ah In to probation instead of further imprisonment. In addition to probation, he was ordered to pay a fine of 2 million KRW (approximately 1,390 USD) and an additional penalty of 1.55 million KRW (around 1,070 USD). Furthermore, he is required to complete 80 hours of community service and attend 40 hours of drug rehabilitation classes.

The court took several factors into consideration while delivering its verdict. Although Yoo Ah In was found guilty of repeatedly misusing controlled medical substances, including propofol, the judges noted that he did not display signs of addiction or dependency. Furthermore, the judges recognized that Yoo Ah In had already spent a considerable amount of time in prison, which had allowed him to reflect on his actions. Considering these factors, along with his medical history of sleep disorders and depression, the court ruled that he was unlikely to reoffend and did not require further imprisonment.

Advertisement

Yoo Ah In arrived at the courtroom wearing a standard light blue prison uniform, glasses, and with a closely shaved head. He remained mostly silent throughout the proceedings, only speaking briefly to confirm his birth date when asked by the judge. Throughout the trial, he kept his head lowered and maintained a solemn attitude. When the final verdict was announced, Yoo Ah In bowed deeply toward the judge in acknowledgment. He then turned to his defense attorney and shook hands before exiting the courtroom.

Yoo Ah In’s legal troubles began when authorities discovered that he had been using propofol, a powerful anesthetic, illegally and excessively. The prosecution charged him with obtaining the drug under false pretenses by using the identities of family members and acquaintances. Investigations revealed that he had been administered propofol 181 times without legitimate medical prescriptions.

Additionally, Yoo Ah In faced allegations of illegally acquiring prescription medications under false names and consuming marijuana while traveling overseas. While he admitted to the drug misuse charges, the court dismissed the charge related to marijuana consumption, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

Advertisement

The Seoul High Court acknowledged the gravity of the crime, emphasizing that illegally obtaining and using medical drugs through deception is a serious offense. However, the judges also noted that Yoo Ah In’s actions appeared to be motivated by his struggles with chronic sleep disorders and mental health issues rather than recreational abuse. The court determined that, given his current lack of drug dependency, the likelihood of him committing a similar offense in the future was low.

Now that he has been released from prison, Yoo Ah In will begin his probation period under legal supervision. As part of his sentence, he must fulfill community service hours and complete a drug rehabilitation program. This period of supervision will likely determine his ability to reintegrate into society and potentially resume his career in the entertainment industry.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.